WASHINGTON Dec 9 A surge of oil and gas
production will drive the U.S. economy 1 percent higher in 2040
than it would have otherwise grown, and energy exports will only
stoke the expansion, an independent study on energy policy
concluded on Tuesday.
New drilling technologies such as 'fracking' have unlocked
an abundance of fossil fuels from shale deposits and the bounty
will both jolt the economy and increase tax receipts, according
to the study from the Congressional Budget Office.
Officials estimate "real (inflation-adjusted) GDP product
will be about two-thirds of 1 percent higher in 2020 and about 1
percent higher in 2040 than it would have been without the
development of shale resources," the report finds.
"Federal tax revenues will be about three-quarters of 1
percent (or about $35 billion) higher in 2020 and about 1
percent higher in 2040 than they would have been without shale
development."
Current rules restrict U.S. crude oil exports, but relaxing
that policy and permitting more natural gas shipments would push
production higher without harming consumers.
Liberalizing fossil fuel export policy "would probably
increase domestic production but have little effect on prices,"
the report added.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker. Editing by Andre Grenon)