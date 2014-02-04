(Corrects to remove reference to "U.S." crude in second
paragraph; story explains that exports may be foreign or U.S.
crude)
By Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK Feb 4 The U.S. government has
authorized limited crude oil exports to Europe, for the first
time in years, raising new questions about how companies are
testing the limits of a controversial, decades-old exports ban.
The Department of Commerce has granted two licenses to
export crude to the UK since last year and another two to Italy,
according to data Reuters obtained through a Freedom of
Information Act request.
One application for German exports was filed in January and
is awaiting a decision by the Bureau of Industry and Security
(BIS), which is responsible for reviewing requests to export
crude under a 1975 law that bans most shipments with a few
exceptions, including sales to Canada and re-export of foreign
oil.
These are the first permits for shipments to the UK since at
least 2000 and the first to any European country since 2008,
according to data from the BIS. The bureau has approved 120
licenses since January 2013, nearly 90 percent of which were for
sales to Canada, the data show.
It was not immediately clear under which provisions BIS
granted the European export licenses. The current regulation
allows foreign crude to be re-exported from the United States if
it is not commingled with U.S. crude, an option that some
Canadian producers are said to be using.
In rare cases, the regulation permits the exchange of U.S.
oil for foreign crude or refined products of higher value, which
has become an attractive option with the growing surplus of
light, sweet shale oil.
Whatever the case, the licenses could add to the growing
debate in Washington on the benefits and pitfalls of lifting the
ban, among the year's most urgent energy policy questions, as
the relentless rise in shale oil production threatens to
saturate domestic refiners as soon as this year.
They may add to expectations that the Obama administration
will allow companies to use provisions in the existing
regulation to slowly increase exports, while stalling on a
decision on whether to scrap the ban.
With U.S. oil production at a 25-year high, many oil
producers are eyeing other markets and have called for an end to
the ban on exports, which they consider a relic of the 1970s,
when the Arab oil embargo led to steep prices at the pump.
Alaskan Republican Lisa Murkowski, the Senate Energy and
Natural Resource Committee's top Republican, has backed that
position.
On the other side, independent U.S. refiners, which stand to
benefit from cheaper domestic crude, have argued against easing
restrictions.
Senator Ron Wyden, chairman of the Energy and Natural
Resources Committee and a Democrat of Oregon, warned at a
hearing last week that "a number of influential voices" that
want to export oil could drown out the risks for the average
consumer.
If more exports to Europe are allowed, refiners across the
Atlantic may have cause to celebrate since access to cheap,
high-quality U.S. shale oil would help revive their margins.
The BIS did not respond to frequent requests for information
on the nature of the licenses. It declined to comment on the
identity of the exporting companies, citing exceptions in the
Export Administration Act.
The bureau's data does not show which permits were used, and
the Department of Energy's oil export data does not show any
crude shipments to Europe through November 2013.
EUROPEAN EXPORTS A RARITY
Exports of crude to Canada were initially approved by
President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, and have picked up rapidly
in recent years. The United States sent about 200,000 barrels of
oil a day to Canada in November, the highest volume since 1999,
data from the Department of Energy shows.
A handful of licenses have also been regularly approved over
the past decade for countries in central America or Asia, either
for the export of heavy California crude or the re-export of
foreign-origin oil, according to a BIS statement released last
year.
But European countries have rarely appeared on the list. Two
permit applications filed in 2011 for exports to Switzerland and
one for exports to the Netherlands were not approved.
The two approved UK permits were for shipments with a total
maximum value of $1.8 billion, while those to Italy were valued
at $3.12 billion. The application for German exports was worth
$2.6 billion, the data show.
Theodore Kassinger, a partner with the law firm O'Melveny
and Myers in Washington who previously served as the deputy
secretary and general counsel of the Department of Commerce,
said the bureau likely stuck to existing provisions to allow
exports to Europe.
"The licenses were likely within the confines of the current
law and so they may have involved re-exports of foreign-origin
oil," he said.
Without established trade routes or tanker rates, it is
difficult to compare the economics of exporting Canadian heavy
oil sands versus shipments of U.S. light-sweet oil to Europe.
Few traders have examined the value of such unprecedented
shipments.
While Canadian crude trades at deep discounts to the U.S.
benchmark futures contract, most European refiners are
not configured to process the heavy oil.
Ultra light, low-sulfur Bakken, on the other hand, would be
welcome in Europe, but trades at relatively higher prices in the
United States where local refiners are still eager to replace
imported crude with the domestic grade.
EXPORT EXPANSION SUGGESTS OIL SWAPS
Others said oil volume swaps -- whereby companies can export
U.S. light oil for a higher quality or volume of crude or
refined fuels -- may be behind the recent expansion in export
licenses to Europe.
"The implication is that we are not exchanging a higher
value item for a lower value," said Ed Morse, global head of
commodity research at Citi, while noting that re-exports of
Canadian heavy oil from U.S. shores are on the rise.
Applicants for such licenses have to demonstrate that the
trade is part of an overall transaction in the nation's interest
and the oil cannot be sold for a reasonable price in the United
States.
Sellers also have to prove that exports will be terminated
if U.S. supplies are seriously threatened.
"I am skeptical that it was a swap because tests for such
exports are very complicated," Kassinger said, referring to
sellers' onus to prove that they can't sell the oil at a profit
within the country.
"But the time will not be very far when it will not be
commercially viable to market the crude in the country," he
said.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Jonathan Leff and
Leslie Adler)