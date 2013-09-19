By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The prospects of Ron Binz
taking the reins at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
dimmed on Thursday when Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell
said he would "work to defeat" the former Colorado regulator.
"Binz has a proven track record of hostility toward coal and
other traditional fossil fuels," McConnell, from the
coal-producing state of Kentucky, said in a statement.
"I cannot support Binz's nomination as the next chairman of
FERC. His nomination is yet another threat to American energy
and jobs and I will work to defeat it."
McConnell's statement is the latest blow to President Barack
Obama's pick to lead the commission. Joe Manchin, a Democrat
from West Virginia, another coal-rich state, on Wednesday said
he would not vote for Binz.
"Based on Mr. Binz's record in Colorado, I have grave
concerns about how he would regulate our energy sector," Manchin
said in a statement released by his office. "His approach of
demonizing coal and gas has increased electricity costs for
consumers."
Binz was questioned extensively in a Senate hearing on
Tuesday about what Republicans and some outside interest groups
have termed an opposition to fossil fuels in favor of renewable
fuels like wind power.
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee has not
scheduled a vote on Binz's nomination. Democrats hold a 12-10
edge on the committee, but a "no" vote from Manchin would
produce a tie in an otherwise party-line vote.
Lisa Murkowski, the ranking Republican on the energy
committee, said on Tuesday she would not support Binz.
Binz would replace Jon Wellinghoff, a Nevada attorney who
remains with FERC pending the confirmation of a successor.
FERC regulates elements of the U.S. natural gas,
electricity, oil and hydropower industries, including the
reliability of the electricity grid.
As chairman of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission from
2007 to 2011 Binz clashed with Republican state lawmakers and
mining interests when the commission encouraged the state's
largest utility, Xcel, to switch to natural gas from
coal to power its plants.