By Ros Krasny

WASHINGTON May 29 Jon Wellinghoff, who as chairman of the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission stepped up enforcement of rules and investigations into Wall Street banks' trading practices, is leaving.

Wellinghoff submitted his resignation to President Barack Obama late on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

He will remain at the agency and continue to vote on commission matters until a replacement is nominated and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, a process that could take several months.

His term was due to expire at the end of June, and his departure had been anticipated.

FERC, which has about 1,500 employees, regulates the U.S. natural gas, electricity, oil and hydropower industries.

Because Wellinghoff will remain at FERC for now, it could take time before the impact of his departure on the commission's direction is clear.

An attorney from Nevada who specialized in renewable energy and energy efficiency issues, Wellinghoff was appointed as a FERC commissioner in 2006 and was elevated to chairman in 2009. He turns 64 on Thursday.

The remaining Democrats on the five-member commission are John Norris, a former chief of staff to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, and Cheryl LaFleur, a former utility company executive.

Energy industry sources rated the elevation of Norris to chairman a possibility, which would let Obama name a Democrat to avoid potential deadlocked 2-2 votes until a fifth commissioner was confirmed.

"If the Commission drops to four commissioners (two Democrats, two Republicans), the Republicans could have a better ability to push for modifications in ongoing matters," analysts at ClearView Energy Partners said in a research note.

Among the outside contenders is Colette Honorable, an attorney who has been chairwoman of the Arkansas Public Service Commission since 2011. Through a spokesman Honorable declined to comment.

Wellinghoff has presided over a massive expansion in the energy regulator's enforcement division that followed the passage of sweeping energy legislation passed in 2005.

FERC's enforcement division has about 200 staff, up from about 20 a decade ago, including many lawyers and former traders with deep knowledge of power markets. It is led by Norman Bay, a former U.S. district attorney from New Mexico, and includes other law-enforcement heavyweights.

Over the past year the regulator has flexed its new muscles with a series of headline-grabbing fines and investigations against large banks.

The actions include a proposed record $470 million fine for British bank Barclays for alleged manipulation of the electricity market.

FERC also imposed a temporary ban on JPMorgan Chase & Co's energy trading arm from part of the domestic power market. The company has said it was notified by FERC staff that it intends to recommend enforcement action to the commission over bidding practices. JPMorgan said it would "vigorously defend" itself.

Wellinghoff has denied that FERC has aimed to push Wall Street players out of the power market.

"We'll go after anybody who we believe is engaged in an activity that is inappropriate or is in violation of the statute," Wellinghoff said in December.

(Additional reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by James Dalgleish, Jeffrey Benkoe and Kenneth Barry)