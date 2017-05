WASHINGTON Nov 20 An explosion at Fieldwood Energy's Echo Platform in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday killed one person and injured three, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

The explosion occurred just before 3 p.m. CST (2 p.m. EST/1900 GMT) at West Delta 105, about 12 miles (19 km) off the coast of New Orleans, the agency said in a statement.

