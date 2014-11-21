(Removes Reuters Instrument Code for Riverstone in last paragraph)

WASHINGTON Nov 20 An explosion at oil and gas operator Fieldwood Energy's offshore Echo Platform in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday killed one person and injured three, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

The explosion occurred just before 3 p.m. CST (2 p.m. EST/1900 GMT) at West Delta 105, about 12 miles (19 km) off the coast of New Orleans, the agency said in a statement.

"The Echo Platform was not in production at the time of the incident. The facility damage was limited to the explosion area and there was no pollution reported," it said.

The injured are being treated at an onshore medical facility, the statement said. The U.S. safety bureau is coordinating with the Coast Guard' on the response.

Fieldwood is a Houston-based portfolio company of Riverstone Holdings LLC, according to Fieldwood's website. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Himani Sarkar)