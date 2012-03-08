* Conference call, meeting slated for this week
WASHINGTON, March 8 The Obama
administration's working group this week will discuss rising
gasoline prices as it investigates possible fraud and
manipulation in the energy markets, U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder said on Thursday.
The working group will hold a conference call on Thursday
and will meet by the end of the week, he told a Senate
appropriations subcommittee.
"The work of that group has been ongoing and looking to see
if there are inappropriate manipulations of the market," Holder
said. "The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) is also working in
this area ... but I understand they're working on a report of
some sort that we should be seeing, I believe, relatively soon."
Almost a year ago as gas prices were soaring, the Obama
administration created the oil and gas working group, but there
has been little released about its work, activities or any
findings.
A Republican member of the FTC, Thomas Rosch, complained
earlier this week that the working group has "done nothing but
sit on its hands."
The working group includes representatives from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the FTC, the Federal
Reserve Board, Securities and Exchange Commission and the
Departments of Agriculture, Energy, Justice and Treasury.
U.S. gasoline prices have jumped nearly 30 cents over the
past month and now average $3.77 a gallon, according to data
released on Monday by the American Automobile Association,
sparking new calls for action by the Obama administration.
