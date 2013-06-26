* Energy businesses top target list for hackers
* Goals of attacks are espionage, operational disruption
* "Night Dragon" hack in 2008 stole lease auction bid info
WASHINGTON, June 26 U.S. oil and natural gas
operations are increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks that can
harm the competitiveness of energy companies or lead to costly
outages at pipelines, refineries or drilling platforms, a report
said on Wednesday.
The energy business, including oil and gas producers, was
hit by more targeted malware attacks from April to September
last year than any other industry, said the Council on Foreign
Relations (CFR) report, citing data from a Houston-based
security company, Alert Logic.
Cyber attacks on energy companies, which are increasing in
frequency and sophistication, take two main forms, the CFR
report said. The first kind, cyber espionage, is carried out by
foreign intelligence and defense agencies, organized crime, or
freelance hackers.
These parties covertly capture sensitive corporate data or
communications with the goal of gathering commercial or national
security intelligence. U.S. energy companies are subject to
frequent and often successful attempts by competitors and
foreign governments to access long-term strategic plans, bids
tendered for new drilling acreage, talks with foreign officials
and other trade secrets, the report said.
A campaign against U.S. energy companies by hackers based in
China, called Night Dragon by McAfee, a leading security company
that is part of Intel Corp, began in 2008 and lasted
into 2011. The campaign stole gigabytes of material, including
bidding data in advance of a lease auction. One unidentified
energy company official believes his company lost a bid in a
lease auction because of the attack, the CFR report said.
Many companies are either unaware of similar attacks or are
afraid to disclose them for fear of upsetting investors, it
said.
"That's too bad because it makes it harder for Washington to
help them and it also makes it harder for the public to be aware
of what threats are out there," said Blake Clayton, a fellow in
energy and national security at CFR and a co-author of the
report.
The second main cyber risk to energy companies is the
disruption of critical businesses or physical operations through
attacks on networks.
"This has a lower probability but potentially higher cost,"
said Clayton.
The Stuxnet virus, said to have been created by the United
States and Israel to attack Iran's nuclear program, is an
example of a campaign that ended up escaping from its intended
target at the risk of causing harm to a U.S. company. Chevron
Corp said late last year it had been infected by
Stuxnet, but said without elaborating the virus was quickly
controlled.
An attack dubbed Shamoon last year on Saudi Aramco, Riyadh's
state oil company, ultimately disabled some 30,000 computers.
The company said the attack was aimed at stopping oil and gas
output at the biggest OPEC crude exporter.
Oil production was apparently unaffected, but damage could
have been more severe had the attack penetrated further into the
network, the report said.
Hackers from a group called "Cutting Sword of Justice,"
suspected to be insiders, claimed responsibility for the attack,
which was believed to have been delivered using a USB drive.