By Ayesha Rascoe and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, April 8 President Barack Obama's
picks to lead U.S. energy and environmental policy face scrutiny
this week as Senate panels try to tease out details of the
administration's agenda, which had been maligned by Republicans
and some Democrats during Obama's first four years.
Both nominees are Massachusetts natives with Washington
experience. Nuclear physicist Ernest Moniz, Obama's nominee for
energy secretary, will appear before the Senate Committee on
Energy and Natural Resources on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Gina McCarthy, the Environmental Protection
Agency's top air quality official since 2009, will sit before
the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee in her effort
to succeed Lisa Jackson as EPA administrator.
After accusations of regulatory overreach at the EPA and
scandals surrounding the failure of Energy Department-backed
companies during Obama's first term, the pair - and McCarthy in
particular - are likely to face tough questioning.
Republican Senator Roy Blunt placed a hold last month on
McCarthy's nomination over a spat involving a levee project in
his home state of Missouri.
Until that hold is lifted, McCarthy would need 60 votes in
the 100-seat Senate to be confirmed in the post, instead of a
simple majority.
MONIZ' CONCERNS
Moniz, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology, is well known in Washington after working at the
Department of Energy during the Clinton administration.
The nation's shale oil and gas bonanza will likely be front
and center when he faces the Senate energy panel.
Committee chairman Ron Wyden of Oregon has made confronting
the shale gas revolution a top priorities of the panel this
year, holding a hearing on the issue earlier this year and
scheduling a series of public forums for May.
Moniz will almost certainly face questions on his views of
allowing U.S. companies to export large amounts of natural gas.
More than a dozen companies have requests pending with the
Energy Department for liquefied natural gas exports.
While Wyden has raised concerns about allowing unlimited
exports, as a recent government-commissioned study supported,
his Republican counterpart, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, is pushing
for expediting the permit process.
Lawmakers will likely also press Moniz on how he plans to
handle the department's controversial loan guarantee program for
energy development. Murkowski has called for reforming the
program after the high profile failure of solar panel maker
Solyndra during predecessor Steven Chu's four-year tenure at the
agency.
Although Moniz will not have the billions of dollars in
stimulus funding to dole out as Chu did, he will oversee the
current loan portfolio and decide how to proceed with the still
active loan program that has offered conditional loan aid to two
nuclear projects.
Moniz is also likely to face questions from Wyden about the
U.S. government-led, decades-long cleanup effort at the Hanford
Nuclear Reservation, a World War Two-era nuclear weapons site
leaking radioactive waste in Washington state.
Wyden said last week that he will emphasize during the
confirmation hearing that the Department of Energy "needs a
viable plan to clean up" the site, which includes millions of
cubic yards of contaminated soil and debris and the construction
of a special treatment plant to immobilize waste.
EPA CLIMATE AGENDA ON TRIAL
McCarthy, meanwhile, could be fully in the firing line at
her confirmation hearing. Republicans on the committee have been
pressing the nominee to disclose personal and agency emails
about its plans to regulate carbon emissions.
Senator David Vitter of Louisiana, the lead Republican on
the panel, requested information from McCarthy as soon as her
name was floated for the EPA's top job.
Vitter has said the EPA is needlessly opaque about its plans
to regulate carbon emissions from new and existing power plants,
and of secretly trying to impose a national carbon tax.
"A lot of my questions will focus on openness and
transparency - how is she going to change the abysmal record we
have had so far with the Obama EPA," Vitter said in a radio
interview last week.
Vitter also said McCarthy and the EPA have worked with
left-leaning environmental groups on crafting stringent carbon
regulations and hiding this from Congress.
He sent a letter to McCarthy in March to ask her about the
intent of the Institute for Policy Integrity at the New York
University School of Law to threaten litigation as a way to
"force a cap-and-trade system on the transportation fuels
sector" - a process known as "sue and settle."
"Such a process is wholly unacceptable, especially
considering the administration's pattern of excluding states and
economically impacted individuals and businesses from important
rule-making decisions," Vitter wrote.
Analysts said the candidates have enough experience with the
rough-and-tumble world of politics to win confirmation and set
about implementing Obama's vision of an "all of the above"
energy strategy that address climate change at a time of tight
budgets and a polarized Congress.
"We're in a time where you need someone ... that really
knows how to navigate Washington because there are a lot of
things that are changing very quickly," said Ken Medlock, an
energy fellow at the Baker Institute at Rice University in
Houston. "If you put someone in there that's a novice, then
they're going to get eaten alive," Medlock said.
