WASHINGTON Feb 25 The Obama administration will
look for ways the federal government could spur investment to
improve infrastructure for transporting oil and natural gas
supplies around the country, U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz
said on Tuesday.
Booming shale production has led to record high oil and gas
output, but Moniz has acknowledged recently that the nation's
infrastructure, especially pipelines, has not kept pace.
Producers in areas such as North Dakota's Bakken region
instead use railroads to move large quantities of crude oil, but
a series of fiery accidents has raised environmental and safety
concerns.
"We will be doing analyses that will lead to ... what
actions the federal government might take to help stimulate that
infrastructure build-out," Moniz told reporters at a Department
of Energy conference focused on energy innovation.
The studies will be part of the administration's Quadrennial
Energy Review, a task force report focused on infrastructure
that was recently ordered by the White House in January, and due
out by Jan. 31, 2015.
The high-profile derailments involving trains carrying crude
oil have led to questions about oversight.
The Transportation Department issued an emergency order on
Tuesday, tightening rules for crude by rail transport, the
latest in a series of safety efforts.
Moniz told Reuters that pipelines are generally thought to
be a safer way to ship crude oil but noted that pipelines can
have bigger spills when things go wrong.
A shortage of pipelines has also led drillers in places such
as North Dakota to burn as waste some of the gas produced during
oil output.
This practice, known as flaring, releases millions of tons
of polluting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year and
represents lost potential revenue for producers.
The administration continues to consider whether to approve
the Keystone XL pipeline, which would carry crude oil from
Canada's tar sands region to the U.S. Gulf.
Keystone would also have an "on-ramp" allowing companies
drilling for oil in North Dakota and Montana to feed their
output into the proposed pipeline.
