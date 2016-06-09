* Investors swap debt in distressed energy firms for public
shares
* Companies benefit because they cut debt they can no longer
afford
* More than 12 swaps completed over the past 14 months
* Companies trim more than $1 billion in debt
By Jessica DiNapoli
NEW YORK, June 9 Cash-strapped U.S. oil and gas
companies, including No. 2 natural gas producer Chesapeake
Energy Corp, are expected to cut their debt piles this
year as a long-awaited rise in the price of oil persuades
investors to swap bonds for stock.
Exchanging the debt of financially distressed firms for
their equity can be a high-risk maneuver because shareholders
are usually wiped out in the event of bankruptcy.
Also, a company's share price tends to drop in the wake of
these deals because they are usually agreed upon at a discount
and the firms issue more shares for the swaps, diminishing the
value of existing stock.
But investors doing these swaps in the U.S. energy market do
not have an irrational appetite for destruction. Instead, they
are often calling the shots, leaning on the desperation of
companies to cut their debt, loaded up when oil was at $100 a
barrel, as recently as 2014.
The companies are still bleeding cash even as oil has
partly rebounded from a low of around $26 in February, to about
$50 this week.
Besides these swaps, companies face few options other than
bankruptcy to reduce their debt. Since early 2015, more than 60
oil and gas firms have sought court protection from their
creditors.
The strategy of Hong Kong-based activist hedge fund Oasis
Management Co Ltd is to buy an energy company's bonds at deep
discounts in the secondary market and then pitch the firm a deal
to exchange them for equity, negotiating favorable terms for
itself.
With its swaps, Oasis highlights that the companies also
benefit by reducing their debt loads and cutting the amount they
spend on interest.
"It's a win-win," said Alex Shoghi, a portfolio manager with
the firm, referring to his potential profits and the companies'
chance to cut debt.
On paper, Oasis nearly doubled its money when it swapped
$26.9 million in bonds at oil and gas explorer and producer Rex
Energy Corp for 5.2 million shares of stock in April,
according to public documents.
Bonds in the loss-making firm were trading at 12 cents on
the dollar at the time, according to Thomson Reuters data,
giving the debt a market value of just $3.2 million, while the
shares Oasis received were worth $5.7 million.
It is unclear whether Oasis held on to its Rex stock, which
has fallen by about 25 percent since the exchange. Shoghi
declined to comment on the fund's positions.
Rex declined to comment beyond public disclosures.
In a previous debt for equity swap, this time with Comstock
Resources Inc, an oil and gas explorer with operations
in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, Oasis moved quickly to sell
the 4.6 million shares it had received in exchange for $40
million in debt.
Again, on paper, the trade netted Oasis double-digit
returns. The fund had unloaded the bulk of the shares it
received in the swap one month after it was announced, according
to a public filing. Comstock shares tumbled by more than 50
percent over that time.
Shoghi declined to comment on Oasis' trading.
Gary Guyton, director of planning and investor relations at
Comstock, said Shoghi's selling was "pretty orderly" and pinned
the stock's decline on other investors unloading their shares.
Swapping into shares may mean investors believe the
company's stock has upside. But the move can also be a way to
exit an investment quickly, because equities are far more liquid
than bonds, which can take days to sell.
After Oasis' swap at Comstock, another investor exchanged
$14.3 million in bonds for 2.6 million shares, which it then
immediately sold, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
"I think they'll happen more," Shoghi said. "We hope to
continue to be a market participant."
Indeed, shareholders at Rex and Comstock have approved the
authorization of millions more shares of common stock, a sign of
possible future exchanges.
The negotiations on the terms of future deals may change as
bond and share prices rise to reflect the recovery in oil
prices. Oasis' deals were done when bonds were deeply
distressed.
Guyton said further exchanges were possible, and that
Comstock had received offers from other investors looking to
swap debt for shares.
"We put out the press release talking about the first one
and then our phones started ringing off the hook," he said. "We
found out basically there's some cottage industries out there
that do this for a living. They're looking for debt-for-equity
swaps."
LIVE TO SEE ANOTHER DAY
Including the swaps at Rex and Comstock, oil and gas
companies have completed more than a dozen debt-for-equity swaps
over the past 14 months, clearing out more than $1 billion in
debt.
To be sure, that is just a drop in the ocean - U.S. oil and
gas companies sold about $350.7 billion in debt between 2010 and
2014, the peak years of the oil-and-gas boom, when oil prices
were peaking.
With the recent crash in prices, consulting and auditing
firm Deloitte expects about one-third of U.S. oil producers to
file for bankruptcy this year.
The debt for equity swaps, which center on bonds not backed
by collateral, can at least help ease the burden.
"If your balance sheet forces you into bankruptcy, your
equity is worth zero," said Marisa Moss, an analyst at
Citigroup. "So would you rather do debt for equity, be diluted,
but live to see another day? I think the answer is yes."
Chesapeake Energy has completed four debt-for-equity swaps
since March, eliminating more than $500 million from its
approximately $9 billion debt pile.
The exchanges target the approximately $2.5 billion the
company could have to pay out in 2017 and 2018.
"This is a great way to clear that maturity wall," said
Moss.
Chesapeake declined to comment. Its shareholders have also
approved the authorization of millions more shares of common
stock, potentially for future exchanges.
Bill Barrett Corp, which explores and develops oil
and natural gas properties in the Rocky Mountains, swapped $84.7
million in notes for equity late last month. Bucking the trend,
the company's shares rose after the deal.
But swaps are not a panacea for financial distress.
Halcon Resources Corp cut more than $250 million in
debt last year exchanging notes for equity with investors
including Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP and JP Morgan
Securities LLC.
The swaps may have helped buy the company more time before
facing bankruptcy, but did not save it in the long run. Halcon
announced a restructuring deal last month and plans to file a
prepackaged bankruptcy.
Both Goldman Sachs Asset Management and JP Morgan Securities
had nearly eliminated their holdings of Halcon shares as of
March 31, according to Thomson Reuters data. It was not possible
to determine if either money manager booked profits or losses on
their deals.
Halcon did not immediately return requests for comment.
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan declined to comment.
