By Ayesha Rascoe
| WASHINGTON, March 11
WASHINGTON, March 11 A class action lawsuit has
been filed against J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, the largest
U.S. bank by assets, alleging it engaged in racketeering and
manipulation of California's electricity market.
The lawsuit, filed in California federal court on Monday,
accuses the firm of violating the Racketeer Influenced and
Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) when it sold power from several
gas plants in the state between 2010 and 2012.
"(J.P. Morgan) resorted to illegal market manipulation to
turn the inefficient, money-losing generators into cash cows,"
said the lawsuit, which was brought by three California
ratepayers on the behalf of retail power consumers in the state.
The plaintiffs seek damages for California residents who
paid higher electricity prices because of J.P. Morgan's alleged
actions.
J.P. Morgan did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on the case.
The lawsuit follows J.P. Morgan's settlement of similar
allegations by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2013.
The company agreed to pay a $285 million civil penalty and to
pay back $124 million to California power consumers.
In the FERC settlement agreement, J.P. Morgan did not admit
to violating the law.
The class action lawsuit said FERC had limited authority to
seek funds for California residents affected by the alleged
manipulation. The damages suffered by California ratepayers from
the "illegal market manipulation," the complaint added, were
substantially higher than the amount recouped by FERC.
The case is Woolsey et al v. J.P. Morgan Ventures Energy
Corporation et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District
of California, No. 15-cv-00530.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Ted Botha)