UPDATE 8-Oil dives, sending U.S. crude below $50 for first time in 2 weeks
* Russian energy minister won't say whether to join new OPEC cuts (New throughout, updates prices, market activity, data and comments to settlement)
WASHINGTON Jan 31 A U.S. State Department study on the environmental impact of the Keystone XL oil pipeline will not represent a final decision on whether the United States will allow the project to go forward, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Friday.
The State Department is expected to release the report soon. There will be a period for public comment and feedback from other government agencies.
* Russian energy minister won't say whether to join new OPEC cuts (New throughout, updates prices, market activity, data and comments to settlement)
* U.S. crude dips below $50 a barrel for first time since April 4