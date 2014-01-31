WASHINGTON Jan 31 The Obama administration's
tricky final decision on the Keystone XL oil pipeline is several
months away, guaranteeing that the project dividing many
Democratic voters will be an issue in the midterm elections that
could determine control of the U.S. Congress.
The State Department's issuance on Friday of its last
environmental review of TransCanada Corp's proposed
pipeline puts in motion a few more steps that have to be
completed before a final determination is made.
It is not known whether the final decision on the pipeline,
which would transport some 830,000 barrels per day from the
Canadian oil sands and domestic oil fields to Nebraska, will
come before or after the Nov. 4 elections.
While Republican voters mostly support Keystone, the project
divides many pro-union Democrats who want construction jobs the
pipeline would create, and those who believe the pipeline will
increase emissions blamed for climate change
Below are the next steps to come on the pipeline and the
Congressional races it could influence:
NEXT STEPS
- National Interest Determination
Now that the State Department has finalized the
environmental review, eight federal agencies will have up to 90
days to comment on whether the Keystone XL is in the national
interest. The agencies are likely to consider the impact of any
decision on national energy security and on relations with
Canada.
Much will depend on the Environmental Protection Agency, one
of the eight agencies involved, which criticized the State
Department's draft environmental review as "insufficient" last
April, a month after it was released..
The Department of the Interior also criticized the
environmental review saying some of the impacts on wildlife
could be permanent.
In the event the agencies do not come to an agreement on the
national interest, the issue would be sent to the White House's
Council on Environmental Quality, effectively making the final
decision entirely that of President Barack Obama.
- Kerry and Obama decisions
Once the comments from the agencies, including the
Departments of Defense, Commerce, Energy, Justice,
Transportation and Homeland Security are in, Secretary of State
John Kerry will make a determination on whether the project is
in the national interest. That will be the administration's
final decision on the pipeline. An administration official told
reporters on Friday that Kerry does not have a particular
deadline by which to make his decision.
Kerry is not expected to discuss his decision with Obama
before he makes it, a senior administration official told
reporters. But Obama is expected to influence the decision. He
said during the rollout of his climate plan in June that the
project should not be approved if it increases emissions.
- Public comment period
The State Department will hold a public comment period,
expected to start on Feb. 5, on whether the pipeline is in the
national interest. It is not known how this would affect the
timing of the final decision.
- Inspector General Report
Another element that could inject delays, the State
Department's inspector general plans to issue a report soon on
conflict of interest allegations surrounding the company that
did the environmental review, Environmental Resources
Management. A previous IG report involving similar allegations
with a previous contractor found that there was no undue
influence.
KEY MID-TERM RACES
Democrats lead the U.S. Senate by 53 to 45. If the Obama
administration waits until after the Nov. 4 mid-term elections
to decide, or rejects the pipeline before then, it could hurt
Democratic Senators in states where the economy is heavily
dependent on energy, such as Mary Landrieu of Louisiana and Mark
Begich of Alaska.
It could also influence senate races in states the pipeline
would cross and where Democratic senators are leaving office. In
South Dakota, Tim Johnson is retiring and in Montana, Max Baucus
is nominated to become ambassador to China.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, editing by Ros Krasny and Sandra
Maler)