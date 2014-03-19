HOUSTON, March 19 BP Plc rejoined
bidders for exploration and production leases in the Gulf of
Mexico on Wednesday after the U.S. government lifted a ban
barring the company from such new federal contracts.
The Environmental Protection Agency in late 2012 barred BP
from bidding on new federal contracts, citing a "lack of
business integrity." The action came after the company's 2010
Macondo oil well blowout killed 11 rig workers and unleashed
more than 4 million barrels of crude into the Gulf in the worst
offshore oil disaster in U.S. history.
Last week the EPA lifted the ban, which barred BP from
bidding on new Gulf leases as well as other contracts, after the
oil major committed to a set of safety, ethical and corporate
governance requirements.
BP had filed a lawsuit over the ban, saying it was being
unfairly penalized.
BP submitted bids for Wednesday's sale on Tuesday, the
company said.
The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management began reading all
the bids on Wednesday. BOEM said there were 383 bids in all from
43 companies in deep and shallow water areas in the central and
western Gulf.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)