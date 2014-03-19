* Sale garners $872 mln in high bids in central, western
Gulf
* BP wins 24 bids for $41.6 million
* Freeport McMoRan scores high bid at $68.79 million
(Updates with detail about bids, sale results, adds byline)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, March 19 BP Plc rejoined
bidders for exploration and production leases in the Gulf of
Mexico on Wednesday and won 24 tracts after the U.S. government
lifted a 16-month ban barring the company from new federal
contracts.
The Environmental Protection Agency in late 2012 barred BP
from bidding on new federal contracts, citing a "lack of
business integrity." The action came after the company's 2010
Macondo oil well blowout killed 11 rig workers and unleashed
more than 4 million barrels of crude into the Gulf in the worst
offshore oil disaster in U.S. history.
Last week, the EPA lifted the ban which barred BP from
bidding on new Gulf leases as well as other new contracts, such
as fuel supply for the U.S. military. The deal came after the
oil major committed to a set of safety, ethical and corporate
governance requirements.
BP had sued over the ban, saying the company was being
unfairly penalized. The company, which had maintained its
current contracts worth more than $1.34 billion, last
participated in a lease sale in June 2012.
BP submitted 31 bids on Tuesday for Wednesday's sale, and
was the high bidder on 24 bids for $41.6 million, spokesman
Brett Clanton said.
However, none reached the top 10 bids for tracts in the
central Gulf. Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, won
six of the top 10 bids for more than $272 million, including the
highest bid of $68.79 million, according to the U.S. Bureau of
Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).
Freeport re-entered U.S. oil and gas exploration last year
with its $9 billion acquisition of Plains Exploration and
Production Co and McMorRan Exploration Co, the latter of which
Freeport spun off a decade ago.
In 2012, Plains moved into the deepwater Gulf with its
acquisition of three of BP's older oil and gas fields and a
Royal Dutch Shell stake in a BP field for $6.1 billion.
Freeport announced the deal to buy Plains three months later.
BP had been selling assets to refocus on higher-producing
Gulf assets as well as help cover its spill-related costs, which
have reached about $42 billion.
WINNING BIDS TOTAL $872 MLN
BOEM said there were 383 bids in all from 43 companies in
deep and shallow water areas in the central and western Gulf.
Overall, the sales in the central and western parts of the
Gulf brought in $872 million in high bids on 329 tracts.
Chevron Corp was the second-highest bidder in the
sale, and its two bids for $98.1 million included the No. 2 bid
of $62 million.
Rounding out those top bids was $43.5 million from Royal
Dutch Shell PLC and a $30 million joint bid from
Colombia's state-run Ecopetrol SA and Murphy Oil Corp
.
Exxon Mobil Corp was the sole bidder in the western
sale, winning three tracts for $21.3 million.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Marguerita Choy)