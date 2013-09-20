* New EPA leader argues plan makes "business sense"
* McCarthy leads rollout of proposed regulations
By Environment Correspondent Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 When U.S. environment chief
Gina McCarthy talked about cutting climate-warming carbon
emissions on Friday, she offered a translation for those
unfamiliar with the dropped "R" of her thick Boston accent.
"I should make sure that everybody knows that when I say
cahbon, it's c-a-r-b-o-n," McCarthy told a standing-room-only
gathering at the National Press Club in Washington.
As the chuckles subsided, the new administrator of the
Environmental Protection Agency, who was sworn into office in
July, added, "I'll be talking about cahs later too, which is
c-a-r."
McCarthy's self-deprecating humor is a new asset in the
Obama administration's push to sell its climate plan - in
Friday's case, regulations that will use the Clean Air Act to
severely limit greenhouse gas emissions from yet-to-be-built
power plants.
She also emphasized, for the second time this week, that the
climate policies do not add up to a "war on coal," a persistent
charge from many Republican lawmakers, Democrats from
energy-producing states and many in the fossil fuels industry.
"Cutting climate change just makes good business sense,"
McCarthy said, adding that "setting fair Clean Air Act standards
does not cause the sky to fall."
Beyond the business case, McCarthy cited links between a
changing, warming climate and risks to public health and safety
from smoggy air, with lower income and urban communities
particularly at risk.
McCarthy became emotional at times when she discussed the
health problems caused by smog, such as the life-threatening
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) that afflicts
Daniel Dolan-Laughlin, a retired railroad executive from
Wheaton, Illinois.
"Daniel's health has improved significantly after he
received a double lung transplant," she said. "Last year Daniel
came to EPA to tell his story. He made a specific plea: he asked
us to act on climate change."
DOWN-TO-EARTH STYLE
McCarthy's down-to-earth communications style has been on
display for three days in Washington as part of a very public
rollout of the carbon-cutting regulations.
On Wednesday, she faced pointed questions from Republicans
on the House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce
at a hearing to examine current and future regulations which it
said cost $22 billion this year.
At that hearing, McCarthy parried questions about whether
the proposed regulations would be so tough that they would
effectively prevent new power plant construction.
McCarthy sat for interviews with publications ranging from
the mainstream - the Washington Post - to the partisan - Grist,
an environmental news and commentary website. Her speech to the
National Press Club was carried live on C-SPAN.
McCarthy's path to this spotlight has been a bumpy one.
Confirmed after more than four months of partisan wrangling,
she came to the job after overseeing rules on mercury and soot
pollution as EPA's top air official.
Before coming to the federal agency, McCarthy earned
bipartisan stripes as the top environmental regulator in
Massachusetts and Connecticut under Democratic and Republican
governors.
She was the environmental policy adviser to
then-Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican
presidential nominee.
(Editing by Ros Krasny and Jim Loney)