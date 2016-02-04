WASHINGTON Feb 4 A wide-ranging U.S. energy bill, the country's first major energy measure in more than eight years, was close to stalling in the Senate on Thursday as the chamber struggled to strike a deal to help Flint, Michigan cope with a drinking water crisis.

Democratic Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, both of Michigan, had proposed an amendment to the bill to direct up to $600 million in aid to Flint.

Under direction of a state emergency manager, financially-strapped Flint changed its water supply in 2014 from Detroit's to the Flint River. The more corrosive water from the river, which runs past dumping grounds, caused lead to leach from aging pipes, in Flint, a city of 100,000. Lead is a toxin that can harm brains in children and cause other health problems.

Republican Senator James Inhofe of Oklahoma had proposed a deal in which money for Flint would come from a fund for advanced vehicles. Democrats said the deal would harm workers in the region.

Democratic Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said, "100,000 people in Flint, Michigan have been poisoned, but sadly Republicans are doing nothing."

The Senate was set to hold a procedural vote at 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT) that will determine whether the bill itself would be brought up for a vote.

Stabenow asked leaders in the Senate for more time to come to a deal saying that Democrats have been willing to come to an agreement on what was less than half of the money they originally proposed.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska and a sponsor of the bill, said discussion on the legislation was ongoing.

The bill would take steps on energy such as speeding the permitting of liquefied natural gas facilities, funding research into advanced nuclear reactors, and protecting the electricity grid from cyber attacks. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Marguerita Choy)