Feb 5 Dubbed the energy highway's toll takers,
master limited partnerships, or MLPs, get paid by shippers who
move crude oil and refined products through their pipelines,
storage terminals and other assets.
In recent years, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service has
expanded what companies qualify to form the tax-friendly
structure, including oil field service firms.
The three-decade old law was enacted as a way to spur
investment in energy infrastructure, and companies revived the
structure in recent years to capitalize on the U.S. shale
production boom.
Here are some facts:
* MLPs must earn at least 90 percent of their income from
qualifying sources, defined as the transportation, processing,
storage, and production of natural resources and minerals. The
IRS has broadly interpreted qualifying income to include
drilling and oil field services.
* MLPs do not pay income taxes to federal, state, or local
governments at the entity level, enabling them to pay out more
of their earnings in dividend-style distributions to investors.
Corporations, on the other hand, pay federal income taxes of up
to 35 percent as well as any applicable state and local taxes.
* Over the past decade, MLPs have produced average annual
returns of 6.8 percent. Comparatively, utilities and real estate
trusts, also known for their income potential, have averaged
about a 4 percent yield.
* MLPs generally have two classes of owners, the general
partner and the limited partner. The general partner interest of
an MLP is typically owned by a major energy company, an
investment fund, or the direct management of the MLP. The
general partner, which controls the operations and management of
the assets, typically owns a small portion of the limited
partner.
* Unlike public companies such as Exxon and Apple, which are
owned by shareholders, most MLPs are governed by their general
partner and shareholders in the limited partner have no voting
rights.
SOURCE: Alerian, an independent provider of MLP and energy
infrastructure market intelligence
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)