| WASHINGTON, July 19
WASHINGTON, July 19 The Obama administration is
considering whether an emergency stockpile of gasoline and other
oil products would ease future fuel shortages due to natural
disasters like Hurricane Sandy, which smacked the East Coast in
October, U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz told Reuters.
Sandy barreled into the New Jersey and New York coasts with
heavy winds and massive storm surges, snapping powerlines,
flooding roads and destroying homes and buildings. Its
devastation also laid bare the vulnerabilities in the nation's
fuel distribution networks.
"The degree of interconnection between different
infrastructures was not fully appreciated as it might have been
until you saw it in action," Moniz told Reuters in an interview
on Thursday.
"The connection between the electricity disruptions and fuel
disruptions was enormous," Moniz said.
In the days after the storm hit, many motorists were left
stranded at the pump. The Energy Information Administration
estimated that as many as 67 percent of the gas stations in the
New York metropolitan area were not open, either because they
had no power to their pumps or had not been able to take
delivery of more fuel.
The assessment of a possible oil products reserve comes as
climbing U.S. oil production brings the composition of the
nation's fuel stockpiles into focus. Some analysts have said the
government should consider revamping its massive stores of
emergency crude oil in light of record breaking petroleum
output.
In his office on the seventh floor of the Energy
Department's sprawling Forrestal building, Moniz detailed the
agency's work to map out the nation's energy infrastructure and
amp up coordination between industry and government so both will
be better prepared for the next disaster.
The department is taking another look at the findings of a
2011 internal report on the creation of a reserve of crude oil
products for the northeast and the southeast. The earlier report
was not released to the public.
Moniz said it was important that this latest effort take
into consideration the regional conditions that often affect
fuel disruptions.
The southeastern region, for instance, is vulnerable to
actual fuel shortages if the major pipelines carrying oil
products are not available. While the northeast, is vulunerable
to disruptions at oil refineries and in fuel distribution.
"The analysis is being updated to try to get the economic
proposition of what would give the highest probability of
supporting different kind of disruptions and what's the economic
case for the size of reserves," Moniz said.
He declined to say when the new analysis would be completed.
Moniz, 68, is a nuclear physicist who most recently was a
professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He took
the helm of the Energy Department in May, and had served as an
undersecretary of energy during the Clinton administration.
A RECYCLED IDEA
The creation of an oil products reserve is not a new idea.
Such a stockpile was considered by the administration of
President George W. Bush in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
"All of a sudden people realized the whole U.S. refining
industry can be brought to a grinding halt pretty quickly," said
John Shages, who oversaw the U.S. oil reserves during the Bush
and Clinton administrations.
Shages said the department weighed constructing a product
reserve at a site in Mississippi as part of plan to expand the
nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to 1 billion barrels. That
plan eventually fell to the wayside along with the prospects of
expanding the reserve.
Established in the 1970s after the Arab oil embargo, the SPR
can currently hold up to 727 million barrels of crude oil in
four vast underground salt caverns in Texas and Louisiana.
While the SPR is able supply crude oil to domestic refiners
in the case of an emergency, some regions may not have access to
alternative fuel supplies leading to "localized disruptions," an
Energy Department official, David Johnson, testified to the
Senate energy committee in May 2009.
The United States does have a heating oil reserve, set up in
2000, which currently can hold up to one million barrels of
ultra-low sulfur diesel.
The Obama administration released more than 120,000 barrels
of diesel from the heating oil reserve after Sandy to help with
the emergency response efforts.
MAPPING THE ENERGY NETWORK
Facing a new storm season, the department is also attempting
to keep track of the nation's rapidly changing and often
fragmented energy infrastructure, Moniz said.
Geospatial mapping is helping the department to pinpoint the
locations of retail gas stations, so that in the case of
widespread outages the government would know where to deliver
emergency generators.
The current shale oil and gas boom is also transforming the
way fuel is moved around the country. Historically, oil
pipelines connecting the U.S. Gulf coast to the Midwest were
designed to move oil from the southern refining hub up north.
Record oil production from the Bakken shale formation in
states like North Dakota has begun to reverse this pattern.
While Moniz said the change in oil flows is not necessarily
having a major impact on emergency response, the department is
constantly updating its modeling of the nation's energy network.
"We do need to be on top of what the infrastructure is and
what it needs to be," Moniz said.
