WASHINGTON May 16 The U.S. Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly approved nuclear physicist Ernest Moniz's nomination to lead the Energy Department.

With a vote 97 to 0 in favor, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor will take the helm of the department poised to issue a series of decisions on the future of U.S. natural gas exports and to guide the country's energy investments. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)