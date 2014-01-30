By Ros Krasny
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 30 The Department of Energy is
continuing to look for ways to mitigate propane shortages in
parts of the country that have caused prices of the heating oil
to reach record highs, U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said
on Thursday.
"We are in direct communication with the Department of
Transportation, the Department of Commerce, and the Domestic
Policy Council at the White House so we can bring whatever we
can to bear on this issue," Moniz said in an interview with
Reuters Insider.
The Department of Energy has some authority under the
Defense Production Act to prioritize how propane is moved, Moniz
said.
"I personally and many here at the Department of Energy have
been on the phones every day to state governments, to state
energy offices, to understand the situation," he said.
The shortages have affected millions of Americans this month
as brutally cold weather laid bare the vulnerabilities of the
distribution network of a fuel used to heat homes, schools and
businesses across wide areas of the United States.
Moniz said "many factors" created the shortages, starting
with a jump in demand for propane to dry crops in the upper
Midwest during a wet autumn, and culminating in the "Polar
Vortex" that has seen temperatures plunge in much of the United
States, including far into the South.
He did not cite U.S. exports of propane, which hit a
four-decade high in November, as a factor.
Spot prices for propane in the U.S. Midwest jumped to a
record of near $5 a gallon last week as frigid temperatures
spurred demand. Those price spikes have been "a major burden for
a number of our citizens," said Moniz.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)