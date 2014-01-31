(Repeats Thursday story with no changes)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON Jan 30 The energy boom of the last
decade that has boosted oil and gas production in the United
States has outpaced the development of critical infrastructure
to transport the raw and refined materials, U.S. Energy
Secretary Ernest Moniz said on Thursday.
Reflecting on a spate of accidents involving freight trains
pulling tank cars full of volatile crude oil in Canada and the
United States, Moniz said that infrastructure development was
key, even beyond a reconsideration of rail regulations now under
way by U.S. authorities.
"The core approach, really, is that our infrastructure needs
to build out," Moniz said in an interview with Reuters Insider.
"Here we have a case, especially with the production in
North Dakota, where the Bakken shale (output) zoomed from
essentially nothing to past 1 million barrels a day," he said.
"There's not the pipe infrastructure for moving the product
out ... you have a slight mismatch in terms of how we add
infrastructure to handling our new production."
One way of getting more crude oil out of the Bakken would be
TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone pipeline from
Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, expected to have "onramps" to pick
up oil in North Dakota.
Moniz did not discuss Keystone, though, in a broad-ranging
interview that touched on U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG)
export markets, carbon capture and sequestration, and the Obama
administration's "moral obligation" to work on ways to mitigate
climate change.
In December Moniz caused a stir by suggesting that a 40-year
ban on exports of U.S. crude oil was outdated.
On Thursday he said merely that the "tremendous increase" in
oil and natural gas production "is certainly reordering our view
of the energy markets and also the reality of the energy
markets."
Moniz said the Energy Department has not put a hold its
consideration of LNG export terminals. After a flurry of
approvals in mid-2013 the most recent announcement was on Nov.
18.
The government has been methodically working down a list of
more than a dozen proposals. "We are continuing to evaluate the
next one," Moniz said.
PROPANE CRISIS
Moniz said the Department of Energy is continuing to look
for ways to mitigate propane shortages in parts of the country
that have caused prices of the heating oil to reach record highs
this month.
"We are in direct communication with the Department of
Transportation, the Department of Commerce, and the Domestic
Policy Council at the White House so we can bring whatever we
can to bear on this issue," he said, adding that the Energy
Department also has some authority to prioritize how propane is
moved.
"I personally and many here at the Department of Energy have
been on the phones every day to state governments, to state
energy offices, to understand the situation," he said.
The shortages have affected millions of Americans this month
as brutally cold weather laid bare the vulnerabilities of the
distribution network of a fuel used to heat homes, schools and
businesses across wide areas of the United States.
Moniz spoke two days after President Barack Obama, in his
annual State of the Union address, reaffirmed the
administration's "all-of-the-above" energy strategy, meant to
develop a wide range of sources for domestically produced
energy.
"Our job here, at the DOE, is to keep investing in all the
technologies so that they can be competitive in the future
market, where we expect there will be significant restrictions
on carbon dioxide emissions," Moniz said.
Existing science is more than adequate for establishing a
base of action on climate change, he said.
"We have an economic obligation, we have a security
obligation, we have an environmental obligation, and we have a
moral obligation to work on this," said Moniz.
"We believe we must show leadership if we are going to get
the kind of international response that is ultimately required
for us to meet a global threat."
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa
Shumaker)