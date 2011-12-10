* Democratic Rep. Markey report cites "conspiracy" at NRC
* Republican Rep. Issa takes aim at Chairman Jaczko
WASHINGTON Dec 9 There were new allegations on
Friday of misconduct at the highest levels of the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission, as Democrats and Republicans in Congress
separately released information about infighting at the agency.
Democratic Representative Edward Markey made public a
23-page report accusing four of the five NRC commissioners of
trying to impede U.S. nuclear safety reviews following the
disaster at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi power plant.
"The actions of these four commissioners since the
Fukushima nuclear disaster has caused a regulatory meltdown
that has left America's nuclear fleet and the general public at
risk," said Markey, a Democrat.
Markey, who has offered legislation to tighten nuclear
power plant safety controls following the Fukushima meltdown
last March, said NRC Commissioners William Magwood, Kristine
Svinicki, William Ostendorff and George Apostolakis engaged in
a "concerted effort" to "undermine" a task force studying new
safety steps for the U.S. nuclear power industry.
Meanwhile, Republican Representative Darrell Issa released
a letter he had sent to White House Chief of Staff William Daleysaying there were "serious questions" about NRC Chairman GregoryJaczko's "conduct and ability to lead" the NRC.
Issa also made public a letter written by Magwood,
Svinicki, Ostendorff and Apostolakis on Oct. 13 accusing
Chairman Jaczko of behavior that was "causing serious damage"
to the NRC.
Issa, who chairs the Committee on Oversight and Government
Reform in the U.S. House of Representatives, has scheduled a
hearing for Wednesday to examine the NRC's leadership. He asked
Daley to send an administration official to testify.
While Issa's letter to Daley did not specifically demand
Jaczko's dismissal, it noted that President Barack Obama has
the authority to remove him.
An NRC spokesman would not comment late Friday on either
Markey's report or Issa's letter.
The Fukushima plant has been disabled since a major
earthquake hit Japan last March, leading to radiation leaks.
That disaster, the worst at a nuclear facility in 25 years,
prompted U.S. officials to review safety precautions and
procedures at American nuclear facilities.
Jaczko, a former congressional aide to Markey, has been
pushing since July for a major overhaul of rules governing the
U.S. nuclear power industry. The four other NRC commissioners
have wanted to move more slowly, after first consulting with
industry officials and gathering public comments.
Markey's report said the four commissioners attempted to
"delay and otherwise impede" the creation of a task force on
Fukushima and "conspired" to delay the release of task force
findings. Furthermore, Markey said they tried to block safety
recommendations.
The four commissioners, in their letter to the White House,
accused Jaczko of intimidating senior NRC staff and an
independent group of advisors that was reviewing the agency's
analysis of the Fukushima accident.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; editing by Todd Eastham)