By Richard Cowan and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 Deep-seated infighting within
the five-member U.S. nuclear safety regulator was exposed on
Friday after Democrats and Republicans in Congress separately
released complaints about misconduct at the highest levels of
the agency.
The details shed new light on how caustic relationships
have become at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which is
rolling out a sweeping series of reforms for U.S. nuclear power
plants in the wake of the March disaster at Japan's Fukushima
Daiichi power plant.
On one side is the agency's chairman, Gregory Jaczko, who
previously worked for prominent nuclear critics in Congress.
On the other, four commissioners -- two Democratic
appointees and two Republicans -- who complained to the White
House in October that Jaczko was overstepping his powers, and
intimidating senior NRC staff and an independent group of
advisors that was reviewing the agency's analysis of the
Fukushima accident.
"We believe that his actions and behavior are causing
serious damage to this institution and are creating a chilled
work environment at the NRC," the four commissioners said in a
letter to White House Chief of Staff William Daley.
The letter, signed by William Magwood, Kristine Svinicki,
William Ostendorff and George Apostolakis, was stamped "not for
public disclosure." It was made public by Republican Darrell
Issa, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and
Government Reform.
In a Dec. 7 letter to Daley, Jaczko refuted the accusations
and defended his record.
"Unfortunately, all too often, a majority of this current
commission has taken an approach that is not as protective of
public health and safety as I believe is necessary," he said,
apologizing to the White House for the "distraction" caused by
the internal bickering at the agency.
The NRC's decisions are being closely watched by regulators
around the world, and by operators of nuclear power plants.
Its changes to safety regulations for existing plants are
expected to cost millions for operators including Exelon (EXC.N)and Entergy Corp (ETR.N). The NRC is also expected to soon rule
on new plants proposed by Southern Co (SO.N) and SCANA Corp
(SCG.N).
MARKEY POINTS AT OTHER COMMISSIONERS
Also on Friday, Democratic Representative Edward Markey
made public a 23-page report accusing the four commissioners of
trying to impede U.S. nuclear safety reviews after Fukushima.
"The actions of these four commissioners since the
Fukushima nuclear disaster has caused a regulatory meltdown
that has left America's nuclear fleet and the general public at
risk," said Markey, a Democrat and a long-time nuclear critic.
Jaczko was once an aide to Markey, and also worked as an
aide to Nevada Senator Harry Reid, who successfully fought to
shut down a dump for nuclear waste planned for deep inside
Yucca Mountain -- an issue that continues to rankle
Republicans.
Markey said NRC commissioners engaged in a "concerted
effort" to "undermine" the NRC task force that studied and
proposed new safety steps for the U.S. nuclear power industry,
"conspired" to delay the release of task force findings and
worked to block the new safety recommendations.
HEARING WEDNESDAY
Jaczko and his fellow commissioners are set to appear on
Wednesday before Issa's panel. Issa has also asked Daley to sendan administration official to testify.
Meanwhile, Issa released a letter he had sent to Daley
saying there were "serious questions" about Jaczko's "conduct
and ability to lead" the NRC.
While Issa's letter to Daley did not specifically demand
Jaczko's dismissal, it noted that President Barack Obama has
the authority to remove him.
It will not be the first awkward Congressional hearing for
Jaczko and his colleagues. In August, as they sparred about how
best to advance sweeping regulatory changes for the nation's
104 nuclear power plants, they were publicly chided by senior
Democratic senator Barbara Boxer for their inability to get
along. [ID:nN1E7710DI]
In June, the agency's own independent Inspector General
described a toxic environment at the commission in a lengthy
report requested by House Republicans. [ID:nN10206422]
Jaczko did a round of media interviews this week to talk
about the NRC's accomplishments this year, but did not have any
comment on Friday, an NRC spokesman said.
On Tuesday, he told reporters the commission is working
well. "When we're debating and discussing, it brings out the
best in all of us," he said.
Reporting by Richard Cowan; editing by Todd Eastham