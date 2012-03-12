WASHINGTON, March 12 President Barack
Obama receives a report on Monday showing a one million barrel
per day decline in U.S. oil imports in 2011, as the White House
arms itself against election-year attacks on his energy
policies, which Republicans blame for high gas prices.
Obama, a Democrat, is stepping up defense of his record amid
concern higher oil prices may lift gasoline to $5 a gallon in
some parts of the country this summer, posing a potential threat
to the president's bid for reelection on Nov. 6.
"When President Obama took office, America imported 11
million barrels of oil a day. By the end of last year, that
number dropped to 8.4 million barrels per day," the White House
said in an annual progress report on U.S. energy security.
Republicans complain that Obama policies have hobbled the
energy industry with red tape and point to the administration's
blockage of TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL oil pipeline project
to back their charge that he is hostage to environmentalists in
his political base.
Obama visited election battleground states North Carolina
and Virginia last week to promote his message and will speak at
the White House on Monday with local television stations serving
key swing states, including Colorado, Nevada and Pennsylvania.
Oil prices have been buoyed by improving confidence in the
outlook for the U.S. and world economy, as well as heightened
concern of fresh military conflict in the Middle East amid
warnings from Israel over Iran's nuclear program.
Eager to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign oil, the White
House report noted that net oil imports as a share of total U.S.
consumption declined from 57 percent in 2008 to 45 percent in
2011, "the lowest level in 16 years."
Obama has also tasked his administration to look into
possible manipulation in the oil market as well as evidence of
price gouging at the pump, and has not ruled out tapping the
nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
"We are monitoring the situation and certainly are
willing to use all tools available to address these challenges,"
a White House official told reporters on a conference call on
Sunday to preview the report.