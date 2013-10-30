By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 30 Leading U.S. defense
contractor Lockheed Martin signed a contract on Wednesday to
design the biggest power station fueled by differences in ocean
temperatures, a 10-megawatt plant that would provide electricity
for a new Asian resort.
The contract between Lockheed and Beijing-based
Reignwood Group, a Chinese consumer products and lifestyle firm,
is the initial 10-month stage in a 3-1/2-year effort to build
the green energy electric plant, which would generate power
using a process known as ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC).
"This is just more or less the tip of the iceberg and what
both parties are most interested in is ultimately getting the
plant built so we can offer it to other customers. And that's
where the business is for Lockheed," said Dan Heller, vice
president of new ventures for Lockheed's Mission Systems and
Training unit.
Heller declined to say how much the contract is worth for
Lockheed or to estimate the potential cost of constructing the
facility, which uses a process that has been tested in smaller
plants but has never been developed on a commercial scale.
Other companies and organizations are pursuing OTEC energy
projects as well. But Heller said the facility planned for
Reignwood would "be magnitudes larger than anybody else,
including ourselves, have ever attempted."
Heller said the two firms agreed to an initial 10-month
contract for design of the plant because of the uncertainty
surrounding the ultimate cost of a small commercial-scale
facility. He said the design phase would help clarify the cost.
Heller said Reignwood and Lockheed had discussed the likely
high and low costs of the project and were comfortable with the
range, adding "at this point we just need to know the exact
number so we can pen it into the next contract."
A 10-megawatt plant would be large enough to supply
electricity to some 10,000 small homes or condominiums. Heller
said that once Lockheed had proven the concept with a small
plant, it planned to scale up the technology to build a 100
megawatt plant, "which becomes a lot more economically viable."
"At that point we've got a market where we could go sell to
the...countries around the world that have the right
oceanographic resources," he said.
The OTEC process uses temperature differences between warm
tropical surface waters and cold waters deep below to power a
steam-driven turbine.
Closed system plants like the one Lockheed plans to build
use a liquid, such as ammonia, with a low boiling point. Warm
surface waters are used to convert the ammonia to gas, which
drives the turbine, and deep cold water is used to convert the
steam back to liquid.
Some 80 countries around the world's equator have the right
ocean temperature differences to make the process feasible.
That's a market Lockheed hopes to begin to tap over the next
three to four years as it is able to prove the technology at a
commercial scale.
"I do believe that sometime during the course of this
project, we will begin work on the 100 megawatt design," Heller
said. "In my estimation, starting in about five years from
today, we're going to be in a position to start marketing the
100 megawatt and the 10 megawatt version globally."
Heller said Reignwood was still looking at potential sites
for the plant. When the two companies began work on the venture
in April, Hainan island in southern China was seen as a possible
site. Heller said Reignwood had been working on site selection
in more detail since then and had several potential locations.