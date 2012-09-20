* Lee Terry eyes whether legislation needed to support
natgas use
* Not opposed to natgas exports, supports short-term wind
credit
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 A House Republican lawmaker
who helped shape the Congressional energy battle over the
Keystone XL pipeline said that after the election he will
promote a 30-year strategy to extend the boom in U.S. natural
gas production.
Lee Terry, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce
committee, said he is looking at whether legislation is needed
to spur development of natural gas.
"I think when we look at a comprehensive energy policy next
year, natural gas may be the epicenter of that conversation,"
Terry said in an interview.
Terry championed efforts in the Republican-led House of
Representatives to override President Barack Obama's decision
to delay TransCanada Corp's Keystone pipeline, which
would transport oil from Canada to Texas.
After the Nov. 6 presidential election, Terry said he plans
to push for a broad new energy plan, the shape of which is still
to be determined.
"We've nibbled at the edges the past couple of years, mostly
chasing (Environmental Protection Agency) rules and regulations,
but I think whoever wins the presidency, we need to really sit
down and have our 30-year strategy," he said.
Next week, he is convening a meeting in his Omaha, Nebraska
district with more than a dozen national groups involved in
using natural gas for power, transportation, fertilizer,
manufacturing and export.
The discussion will focus on whether legislation could help
"make sure that the game-changing supply of natural gas is
actually used," or ease uncertainty about whether the federal
government will impose new rules for hydraulic fracturing, Terry
said.
After the election, the administration faces the thorny
issue of whether to allow exports of liquefied natural gas. Some
lawmakers have raised concerns that could increase costs for
consumers and industry.
Terry said he wants to see the United States benefit most
from its supplies of cheap natural gas, but is not opposed to
exports.
"I think bringing foreign money into our country, selling
our products, is actually economically healthy," he said.
The fate of a $12 billion tax credit for wind energy plants
will also be in play after the election. The measure is set to
expire, and many Republicans are loathe to renew the subsidy.
Terry said he hopes to advocate for "middle ground" that
would see new wind power installations eligible for the credit
for a three- to five-year window to help them get established,
but he said he was not sure whether that idea would meet with
approval from his colleagues.