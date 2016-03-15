By Koh Gui Qing
| NEW YORK, March 15
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. energy companies facing
a likely cut in their bank loans are seeking a costly
alternative - borrowing from private equity firms at hefty
interest rates to stay alive for longer.
In a sign of the times, U.S. oil and gas producer Clayton
Williams Energy Inc said this month it was borrowing
$350 million from private equity firm Ares Management LP
to replace an equivalent loan from a group of banks.
The loan from Ares is the first publicly-known deal of its
kind, and does not come cheap.
Ares will charge interest rates more than triple that
collected by banks, win the rights to buy up to 18.5 percent of
outstanding Clayton shares and can appoint two directors to
Clayton's board. Crucially, it could also give Ares control over
Clayton's assets if it should fall into bankruptcy.
Clayton and Ares declined to comment when reached.
But like other cash-strapped energy firms, Clayton does not
have a choice. Tens of billions worth of loans are expected to
be downsized - or "re-determined" - across the energy sector
this spring as banks pare their exposure to the battered
industry, a Reuters calculation showed.
Desperate to hang on to their sources of financing, energy
companies are likely to accept stringent deal terms they may not
have accepted in normal times. Indeed, some are also
restructuring their debt with bondholders.
"The deal here for Ares gives them an opportunity to win in
almost every situation," said John Sirico, an analyst at
independent credit research firm Covenant Review.
More of such deals could be struck this spring as loans get
renegotiated, he said, and private equity firms with big credit
arms such as Blackstone Group LP, Apollo Global
Management LLC and Oaktree Capital Management
are likely to take the lead.
Blackstone, Apollo and Oaktree declined to comment.
The worst energy slump in 12 years that has seen oil prices
tumble 65 percent since mid-2014 has cost tens of
thousands of jobs and triggered dozens of bankruptcies.
With oil prices widely expected to hover around $40 this
year, many analysts expect many more companies to fall into
bankruptcy in coming months.
U.S. banks have been increasing the amount of money they set
aside to cover energy-related losses and some have been looking
to sell blocks of distressed energy loans to private equity
firms, to remove the risk from their balance sheet.
LOAN-TO-OWN
Before the collapse in oil prices, banks were prepared to
disburse "revolver" loans to energy companies based on the value
of their energy reserves. The loans allowed borrowers to use the
cash when they needed to, much like a credit card.
Often priced at a couple of percentage points above
benchmark rates, revolvers were the cheapest form of financing
for energy producers and were considered mostly risk-free by
banks.
But as oil prices plunged, banks, under pressure by
regulators to shed risky business, started slashing loans to
energy businesses since October. U.S. oil and gas producers
Energy XXI Ltd and Rex Energy Corp said on
Tuesday their credit lines had been cut by banks, regulatory
filings showed.
Some banks are even selling their energy revolver loans to
private equity firms at deep discounts.
Indeed, Clayton's financing may have shrunk if not for Ares.
Previously, Clayton had a revolver worth $450 million from
banks. It is not clear who backed Clayton's most recent credit
facility but banks including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo & Co
, Union Bank and Frost National Bank have done so
previously. The banks declined to comment.
A senior JPMorgan banker had warned in February that lenders
could cut credit lines by 15 percent to 20 percent in the
upcoming negotiation season.
Under the new arrangement, Clayton would borrow $350 million
from Ares for five years, and get the remaining $100 million in
a revolver loan from a consortium of 16 banks that include
JPMorgan, a regulatory filing showed.
Ares, which manages about $94 billion worth of assets, will
charge Clayton an annual interest rate of 12.5 percent for its
loan. That is much higher than the approximate 3.1 percent that
Clayton would pay for its $100 million revolver loan, filings
showed.
Should Clayton slip into bankruptcy, Ares could stand to
benefit as well. Its loan ranks behind that of the banks in
terms of repayment among creditors, possibly leaving Ares with
much of Clayton's equity during a bankruptcy. That would allow
Ares to control Clayton's assets, a "loan-to-own" strategy
favored by private equity houses.
"If the loan does not perform, then the private equity firm
may be in the driver's seat to potentially own the company after
a bankruptcy," Sirico said.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; additional reporting by Anna
Driver; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Carmel Crimmins)