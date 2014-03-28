(Adds response from industry representative, background,
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON, March 28 U.S. transport regulators
on Friday criticized the oil industry for not sharing important
information about the kinds of rail shipments that were involved
in a number of recent fiery derailments.
In letters with regulators and testimony to lawmakers,
leaders of trade groups like the American Petroleum Institute
have said since January that they will share results of their
tests on fuel from North Dakota's Bakken oil patch, where the
derailed trains were loaded.
But despite those assurances, the Department of
Transportation said, the oil industry has largely declined to
cooperate with regulators trying to understand why several
recent fuel derailments led to explosions of uncommon force.
"Despite the energy industry making assurances to DOT more
than two months ago, we still lack data we requested and that
energy stakeholders agreed to produce," a spokeswoman told
Reuters.
"The overall and ongoing lack of cooperation is
disappointing, slows progress, and certainly raises concerns."
An oil industry representative on Friday said that examining
North Dakota crude was an ongoing process. "We continue to do
prospective testing, and we will continue to share that
information," the representative said.
Technicians with the Department of Transportation have in
recent months been running spot-checks at wellheads and loading
terminals in North Dakota to check that fuel on the tracks is
being handled properly, but officials say they need industry
data to best understand the situation.
In early January, the department's Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration warned that the light fuel
typically produced in the Bakken could be more volatile than
traditional heavy crude oil.
By late January, the American Petroleum Institute said it
would "share expertise and testing information with DOT, most
notably PHMSA, about characteristics of crude oil in the Bakken
region."
The Department of Transportation says that has not happened.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)