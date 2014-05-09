WASHINGTON May 8 Many of the tank cars involved
in a fiery derailment of an oil train last week met safety
standards that some in the industry consider a model for future
containers, an official with the National Transportation Safety
Board said on Friday.
Ten of the 13 tank cars that jumped the tracks near downtown
Lynchburg, Virginia, were model CPC-1232, said Eric Weiss, a
spokesman for the NTSB.
The CPC-1232 is considered an upgrade from the DOT-111 model
that is the workhorse of the oil-by-rail sector. Earlier this
week, U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said that
DOT-111s are not fit to carry crude oil and should be mothballed
or toughened.
In the Virginia incident, the 105-car shipment of fuel from
North Dakota's Bakken energy patch partially derailed and caught
fire within a few hundred feet of a busy restaurant and
children's' museum in downtown Lynchburg.
The Department of Transportation last week proposed a new
design for future tank car production but the details are still
being deliberated within the federal government in a process
that will likely last many months.
The American Petroleum Institute, a leading voice for the
oil industry, supports wider use of the CPC-1232 cars but other
stakeholders in the oil train sector, like the railways
themselves, think that model also needs to be improved upon.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker, editing by G Crosse)