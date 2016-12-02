By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 1 Low oil, natural gas and
coal prices will continue to put downward fiscal pressure on
states that rely on those resources to fund their budgets,
ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday.
While OPEC's agreement to implement production quotas boosted
oil prices this week, Fitch's long-term base case price forecast
remains $45 a barrel in 2017, $55 a barrel in 2018 and $65 a
barrel in 2019, said Marcy Block, an analyst at Fitch.
U.S. crude oil prices are hovering around $50 per
barrel compared with over $100 a few years ago.
"Commodity prices will continue to dampen energy states'
collection of severance taxes and related revenue sources, while
personal income and sales tax collections will remain
suppressed, prolonging fiscal pressure," she said.
Negative outlooks for Alaska, West Virginia and Oklahoma
were unchanged due to the states' lack of income
diversification.
The outlook for large energy producers like Texas and North
Dakota remains stable due to multiple sources of state revenue.
President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to roll back
environmental regulation will not be enough to spur significant
fossil fuel production in the face of a glut of crude oil, an
international agreement to reduce coal use, and the increasing
use of renewables, said Block.
The plunge in oil, natural gas and coal prices during the
past two years has prompted Fitch in 2016 to downgrade Alaska to
'AA+' from 'AAA'; Louisiana to 'AA-' from 'AA'; and West
Virginia to 'AA' from 'AA+'.
Oil production will rise over the next two years, but that
increased production will add to excess inventories until demand
accelerates, which will keep prices below the 2014 highs, Fitch
said.
