Jan 18 U.S. oil refiners are expected to
shut 937,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity in the week to
Jan. 20, up from 636,000 bpd of shut capacity the week before,
data from research company IIR Energy showed on Wednesday.
Following are IIR figures for the week ending Friday in
thousand bpd:
Week ending Offline capacity
01/27/2012 950
01/20/2012 937
01/13/2012 636
01/06/2012 441
12/30/2011 375
12/23/2011 440
12/16/2011 312
Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy
data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners
across the country. The figure for the current week will be
revised in subsequent days as more information is available.
(Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore)