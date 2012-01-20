Jan 20 U.S. oil refining capacity offline is expected to be at 950,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the week to Jan. 27, down from 951,000 bpd of shut capacity this week, data from research company IIR Energy showed on Friday. IIR also expected refiners to shut 776,000 bpd of capacity in the week to Feb. 3. Following are IIR figures for the week ending Friday in thousand bpd: Week ending Offline capacity 02/03/2012 776 01/27/2012 950 01/20/2012 951 01/13/2012 636 01/06/2012 441 12/30/2011 375 12/23/2011 440 Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the country. The figure for the current week will be revised in subsequent days as more information is available. For more information see www.iirenergy.com/ or contact at iirteam@iirenergy.com (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)