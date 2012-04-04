April 2 U.S. oil refiners are expected to shut 1,488,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity for the week ending April 6, up from 1,329,000 bpd in the week ended March 30, data from research company IIR showed on Wednesday. Here are IIR weekly figures (in thousand bpd): Week Ending Offline capacity 04/13/2012 1241 04/06/2012 1488 03/30/2012 1329 03/23/2012 1488 03/16/2012 1496 03/09/2012 1322 03/02/2012 1185 Note: Offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the country. The figure for the current week will be revised in subsequent days as more information is available. For more information see www.iirenergy.com/ or contact at iirteam@iirenergy.com