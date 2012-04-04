April 2 U.S. oil refiners are expected to shut
1,488,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity for the week ending
April 6, up from 1,329,000 bpd in the week ended March 30, data
from research company IIR showed on Wednesday.
Here are IIR weekly figures (in thousand bpd):
Week Ending Offline capacity
04/13/2012 1241
04/06/2012 1488
03/30/2012 1329
03/23/2012 1488
03/16/2012 1496
03/09/2012 1322
03/02/2012 1185
Note: Offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data
gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across
the country. The figure for the current week will be revised in
subsequent days as more information is available.
For more information see www.iirenergy.com/ or contact at
iirteam@iirenergy.com