Jan 23 U.S. oil refiners are expected to shut 950,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity in the week ending Jan. 27, down from 981,000 bpd shut the previous week, data from research company IIR Energy showed on Monday. For the week ending Feb. 3, IIR expected U.S. oil refinery capacity offline to drop to 776,000 bpd. Here are IIR weekly figures (in thousand bpd): Week ending Offline capacity 02/03/2012 776 01/27/2012 950 01/20/2012 981 01/13/2012 636 01/06/2012 441 12/30/2011 375 12/23/2011 440 Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the country. The figure for the current week will be revised in subsequent days as more information is available. For more information see www.iirenergy.com/ or contact at iirteam@iirenergy.com (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)