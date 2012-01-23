Jan 23 U.S. oil refiners are expected to
shut 950,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity in the week
ending Jan. 27, down from 981,000 bpd shut the previous week,
data from research company IIR Energy showed on Monday.
For the week ending Feb. 3, IIR expected U.S. oil refinery
capacity offline to drop to 776,000 bpd.
Here are IIR weekly figures (in thousand bpd):
Week ending Offline capacity
02/03/2012 776
01/27/2012 950
01/20/2012 981
01/13/2012 636
01/06/2012 441
12/30/2011 375
12/23/2011 440
Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy
data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners
across the country. The figure for the current week will be
revised in subsequent days as more information is available.
For more information see www.iirenergy.com/ or contact at
iirteam@iirenergy.com
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)