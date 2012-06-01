June 1 U.S. oil refiners expect to have 464,000
barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline in the week ending
June 1, down from 633,000 bpd the week before, data from
research company IIR showed on Friday.
The firm expects offline capacity to fall to 403,000 bpd in
the week ending June 8 and to 312,000 bpd the week after that.
Here are IIR weekly figures (in thousand bpd):
Week Ending Fri Cap Offline
06/15/2012 312
06/08/2012 403
06/01/2012 464
05/25/2012 633
05/18/2012 747
05/11/2012 1151
05/04/2012 1200
Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy
data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners
across the country. The figure for the current week will be
revised in subsequent days as more information becomes
available.
