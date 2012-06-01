June 1 U.S. oil refiners expect to have 464,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline in the week ending June 1, down from 633,000 bpd the week before, data from research company IIR showed on Friday. The firm expects offline capacity to fall to 403,000 bpd in the week ending June 8 and to 312,000 bpd the week after that. Here are IIR weekly figures (in thousand bpd): Week Ending Fri Cap Offline 06/15/2012 312 06/08/2012 403 06/01/2012 464 05/25/2012 633 05/18/2012 747 05/11/2012 1151 05/04/2012 1200 Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the country. The figure for the current week will be revised in subsequent days as more information becomes available. For more information see www.iirenergy.com/ or contact at iirteam@iirenergy.com