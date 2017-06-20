By Nichola Groom
June 20 With the Trump administration expected
to publish an analysis that could undermine the U.S. wind and
solar industries, two renewable energy lobbying groups on
Tuesday released their own study saying new energy sources pose
no threat to the country's power grid.
Wind and solar advocates have said the government study's
outcome appeared to be pre-determined to favor fossil fuel
industries. The new report, commissioned by the American Wind
Energy Association and Advanced Energy Economy, says cheap
natural gas is behind most of the decline in the numbers of U.S.
coal-fired power plants in recent years, not government
subsidies that have bolstered the growth of wind and solar
power.
It also said there is no evidence to show that wind and
solar energy are threatening the reliability of the electric
grid.
The groups commissioned the report shortly after Energy
Secretary Rick Perry in April ordered a 60-day study of the
reliability of the grid and said Obama-era policies offering
incentives for the deployment of renewable energy had come at
the expense of energy sources like coal and nuclear.
With the 60-day deadline for the DOE study looming this
month, AWEA and AEE released their own analysis of the issue
performed by economic consulting firm Analysis Group.
The authors of the analysis found that the rapid growth of
renewable energy and related policies were "a distant second to
market fundamentals in causing financial pressure" on coal
plants without long-term contracts. Market forces such as new,
more-efficient efficient natural gas plants, low natural gas
prices and flat electricity demand are the biggest contributor
to coal plants' inability to compete, the report found.
The analysis also found that greater diversity of
technologies made the system more reliable.
"There are lots of different technologies that fill
different pieces of the reliability puzzle," said Susan Tierney,
one of the report's authors. "That led us to believe that there
is not a problem on the horizon for reliability."
The DOE's grid study is expected to be released later this
month.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by David Gregorio)