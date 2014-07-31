WASHINGTON, July 31 The U.S. Environmental Agency on Thursday extended the deadline for refiners to show compliance with 2013 federal biofuel use targets under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

Annual compliance reports would be due 30 days after the pending publication of the final rule for 2014, the agency said on its website. The previous deadline, set in June, was Sept. 30.

The EPA said the extension was necessary because refiners need to know their 2014 obligations before they can determine how many biofuel credits they may need to carry over from 2013 in order to comply with this year's requirements.

Final targets for 2014 biofuel usage are expected to be sent to the White House within weeks, at which point the long-delayed rule will enter its final review before public release.

But consideration of the proposal at the White House's Office of Management and Budget could also take several weeks. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)