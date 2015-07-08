WASHINGTON, July 8 The White House said on
Wednesday that it was open to working with Congress on a bill
that would invest in disease research, a proposal that would be
paid for with sales of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve.
"The administration reiterates the critical importance of
making the investments necessary to modernize the strategic
petroleum reserve and ensure it continues to support U.S. energy
security," the White House said in a statement on the "21st
Century Cures Act."
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)