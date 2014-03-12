(New throughout, adds comments from analysts, background)
By Ayesha Rascoe and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, March 12 The United States will hold
the first test sale of crude from its emergency oil stockpile
since 1990, offering a modest 5 million barrels in what some
observers saw as a subtle message to Russia from the Obama
administration.
The Energy Department said the test sale had been planned
for months, timed to meet demand from refiners coming out of
annual maintenance cycles. But oil traders noted that Russia's
effort to take over the Crimea region from Ukraine has prompted
calls for use of booming U.S. energy resources to relieve
dependence on Russian natural gas by Europe and Ukraine.
Oil prices dipped to their lowest levels in a month after
news of the test sale, which closes in two days.
Officials said the release would ensure that oil stored in
vast salt caverns could still reach local refiners affected by
recent changes in pipeline infrastructure.
"Due to the recent dramatic increase in domestic crude oil
production, significant changes in the system have occurred,"
department spokesman Bill Gibbons said. The test sale was needed
to "appropriately assess the system's capabilities in the event
of a disruption," he added.
Surging U.S. shale oil production has upended the logistics
of U.S. crude markets. Major pipelines that traditionally moved
oil from the Gulf to the Midwest have reversed course, moving a
glut of shale oil from places like North Dakota to points south.
Analysts say President Barack Obama has been more willing
than his predecessors to tap the strategic reserve, noting that
he did so in 2011 as part of an international response to civil
war in Libya. While that 2011 sale was an emergency release, the
Energy Department has said the latest sale is a test of the
reserve's operations.
U.S. crude was down more than $2 to around $97 a barrel by
midday.
Many questioned whether the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve
(SPR) was large enough to send a meaningful political message to
Russia, especially since U.S. law still bans most exports of
U.S. crude oil. The SPR holds enough oil to cover U.S. crude oil
imports for about 80 days.
"It could be a message from Obama that says, 'Russia, we can
impact the price of oil if we want to.' But I think that's
giving the administration too much credit at this stage," said
Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at Energy Management
Institute in New York.
Republican lawmakers concerned about Crimea have stepped up
calls for the administration to approve natural gas exports more
quickly to pressure Moscow. But a dearth of U.S. terminals to
export liquefied natural gas means significant exports are years
away, limiting the immediate use of gas as a geopolitical tool.
Chirichella said the U.S. test sale was small in the "whole
scheme of things" and the International Energy Agency might be
more able to send a signal to Russia, representing oil reserves
for 28 countries including the United States and much of Europe.
CHANGING LOGISTICS
The administration said the focus of the sale was to test
the stockpile's ability to respond to changing market logistics.
The Energy Department will offer sour crude from its West
Hackberry and Big Hill reserve sites on the U.S. Gulf coast.
Bids are due March 14.
While abundant light sweet crude supplies flood the U.S.
market, Gulf coast refineries are actually better suited for
heavier sour crude and still require imports from countries
including Saudi Arabia and, occasionally, Russia.
"It makes good sense to make sure that the ability ... to
deliver oil to the market in a time of emergency has not been
impaired by the rapid changes we have seen in the Gulf Coast
crude transportation infrastructure," said Jason Bordoff,
director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia
University and formerly a senior White House energy adviser.
The latest sale comes at a time of growing internal debate
over the future role of the SPR, given the unexpected surge in
domestic crude output. One senior White House advisor has
advocated allowing exports of SPR crude, to have a greater
impact on global supplies and prices.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Dilts and Timothy Gardner;
David Gregorio)