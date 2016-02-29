NEW YORK Feb 29 Highly-leveraged U.S. energy
companies are struggling to carry out debt swaps as part of
their survival strategy because plummeting oil and gas prices
make investors either avoid such deals or demand tougher terms.
Last year, at least 10 exploration and production companies,
including California Resources Corp, managed to ease
financial pressure by persuading investors to accept some losses
on their bond holdings in return for new debt that often matures
later and offers better collateral.
Yet since prices tumbled further early this year, investors
have grown more worried that some firms may not survive the
rout. They see no point in accepting debt with potentially
better collateral if it could mean nothing once the firm hits
the wall.
The deepening slump also means that producers need to offer
more attractive terms - higher interest payments and more
collateral - to win over investors and avoid the brutal equity
wipeout that happens in most bankruptcies.
"Investors are less desperate now since they've already
taken a lot of the pain," said Roopesh Shah, global chief of
Goldman Sachs' restructuring group.
"They have less downside they're trying to protect," he
said. Shah said debt exchanges were still viable, but needed to
offer better protection and potential gains for investors.
That is a tall order for producers, which must conserve cash
to make it through the price slump, and whose ability to issue
new debt is limited by provisions in bond documents that tie
debt to commodity prices.
Pennsylvania-based Eclipse Resources Corp that
acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in Ohio,
canceled a debt exchange launched in January. Denbury Resources
Inc, a Texas company with operations in the Rocky
Mountains and along the Gulf of Mexico Coast, pulled a debt swap
even after sweetening the deal for investors.
"Ultimately we terminated because it wasn't attractive
enough for us," said Denbury spokesman Ross Campbell, adding
that the company is still deciding whether to try another swap.
Eclipse declined to comment.
Chesapeake Energy Corp's and Vanguard Natural
Resources LLC's exchange offers saw limited demand. Only
about 20 percent of holders of Chesapeake bonds due in 2017 and
2018 took up the offer, even after Chesapeake doubled the amount
of new debt it planned to issue. About 30 percent of
eligible potential bondholders took part in Vanguard's exchange.
The companies did not respond to requests for comment.
LOOMING BANKRUPTCIES
With survival options dwindling, Roughly a third of U.S. oil
producers, or 175 firms, is at risk of slipping into bankruptcy
this year, according to a study by Deloitte, the auditing and
consulting firm. About 40 hit the wall last year.
The deepening downturn has jeopardized other survival
strategies, including selling assets to raise cash or buying
back debt.
When California Resources, a spin-off of Occidental
Petroleum Corp, launched its debt exchange in November,
it offered creditors 80 percent of face value - a premium of 11
to 23 percent - plus a hefty bump in interest rate. The company,
which declined to comment, more than doubled the total amount of
old debt investors could trade in.
In its canceled exchange, Eclipse Resources offered
investors half of face value for bonds that had already cratered
to 30 cents on the dollar, and a virtually unchanged coupon on
the proposed new bonds.
Some swaps turned out to be disastrous for debtholders,
which may be deterring others. New debt issued by Halcon
Resources Corp in an exchange now trades below 15 cents
on the dollar, after the exploration and production company
completed another swap that offered investors higher security.
The new California Resources debt has also
plummeted, to close to 20 cents on the dollar.
As the crisis ripples through the energy sector, larger
companies will also consider debt exchanges, until now mainly
pursued by small producers, bankers said.
At least two firms are now seeking debt swaps. Rex Energy
Corp offers its creditors higher coupon and a second
lien debt that comes ahead of unsecured debt plus equity for
their holdings. Alta Mesa Holdings LP proposes to
swap bonds for secured term loans. Rex declined to comment, and
Alta Mesa did not respond to requests for comment.
Swaps are not a silver bullet for issuers either. Linn
Energy LLC, whose bondholders agreed to an exchange
last year, drew down a revolving credit line this year, a sign
of potential trouble ahead.
The company did not immediately return a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and
Tomasz Janowski)