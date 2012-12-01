Dec 1 The world's first nuclear-powered aircraft
carrier, the USS Enterprise, was formally retired on Saturday at
a ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia, attended by thousands of crew
members who served on the ship during its five decades in the
U.S. Navy fleet.
The 1,123-foot (342-metres) long Enterprise was commissioned
in 1961 with eight nuclear reactors on board, and the next year
was deployed to participate in a blockade of Cuba during the
Cuban Missile Crisis.
Since then, it has played a role in a number of naval
missions, including deployments to Vietnam and to the Middle
East as part of the U.S. response to the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks. It returned from its final deployment about a month
ago, said Navy spokesman Mike Maus.
Nicknamed the "Big E," the Enterprise was the oldest active
duty ship in the U.S. Naval fleet, according to the military,
and was the eighth U.S. military ship to bear the name
Enterprise.
The roughly 12,000 people who participated in the ceremony
for the USS Enterprise include many former crew members and
their friends, Maus said. The ceremony was held in Virginia at
Naval Station Norfolk.
The Enterprise will stay at Naval Station Norfolk for
several months and then will move to a shipyard in nearby
Newport News, Virginia, where its nuclear fuel will be removed
from the vessel, Maus said.
After that, the ship will be towed to the Puget Sound Naval
Shipyard in Washington state, where its nuclear reactors will be
dismantled and the Enterprise will be scrapped, Maus said.
There are no plans to turn the Enterprise into a museum, as
has been done with other historic warships.
The Navy said in a statement that inactivation and defueling
of the Enterprise will have "major impacts on the structure of
the ship" and that it would be too costly to "return the ship to
a condition that would support it becoming a museum."
