June 10 More than 35,000 square miles (90,650 sq
km) of ocean habitat along the U.S. Atlantic coast gained
protection on Wednesday from trawl and dredge fishing that could
harm deep-sea ocean corals, according to an environmental group
supporting the restrictions.
The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council voted to
protect an area of the Atlantic Ocean stretching from Long
Island, New York to the border of southern border of Virginia.
The protected zone encompasses an open water space as large
as Kentucky, according to Oceana, a environmental nonprofit
based in Washington.
The area is not fished commercially yet, but similar depths
are now being fished in New Zealand and Europe, where deep water
corals are also found, said Gib Brogan, fisheries campaign
manager for Oceana.
"It's a precautionary measure," he said. "They've drawn a
clear line in the Atlantic Ocean and said you can't go fish in
that area until the scientists have determined there aren't
corals in that area. It's a very big piece of ocean."
South Atlantic waters off the coasts of South Carolina,
Georgia and Florida received similar protection of deep water
corals from fishing in 2010, he noted. But there currently are
no protections for coastal North Carolina.
Corals are a form of marine life related to jellyfish. They
grow in dark waters, hundreds of meters (feet) below the ocean
surface.
Scientists have been studying deep-water corals to better
understand their role in the ecosystem, Brogan said.
"They provide shelter and cover and they are the subject of
an emerging field of biomedical research," he said.
The independent fishery management council works with the
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to write fishing
regulations for ocean waters between three and 200 miles of the
coast.
(Editing by Letitia Stein and Sandra Maler)