SEATTLE Feb 9 The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service
and conservation groups launched a $3.2 million campaign on
Monday to save the habitat of the embattled orange-and-black
spotted monarch butterfly, whose numbers have plummeted in
recent years.
The monarchs, renowned for migrating thousands of miles (km)
over many generations from Mexico, across the United States to
Canada, and then back again, have seen a loss in their habitat
because of farming and urban sprawl.
The population of monarch butterflies, which peaked in the
late 1990s at roughly 1 billion specimens, has fallen by 90
percent in recent years, according to the Center for Biological
Diversity.
"Known for its beautiful orange color, fascinating life
cycle and remarkable annual migration, the monarch butterfly is
the most iconic butterfly in North America," Democratic U.S.
Senator Amy Klobuchar, who backs the effort, said in a
statement.
The campaign led by the Fish and Wildlife Service, the
National Wildlife Federation and the National Fish and Wildlife
Foundation includes a conservation fund dedicated to habitat
restoration that will involve planting native milkweed and
nectar plants, which the butterfly depends on for food and
breeding.
The plants have been eradicated or severely degraded in many
parts of the United States in recent years.
The Fish and Wildlife Service is putting up $2 million in
addition to funds it previously allocated to monarch
conservation efforts, including improving more than 200,000
acres (81,000 hectares) of habitat while supporting over 750
schoolyard habitats and pollinator gardens.
The Fish and Wildlife Service funding will go toward
on-the-ground conservation projects stretching from California
to the Midwest corn belt, with $1.2 million anchoring a grant
distribution fund for farmers and other private landowners who
preserve habitat, the first funding effort of its kind.
The Center for Biological Diversity and other groups last
year urged the Fish and Wildlife Service to list the monarch as
a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, which
would allow greater protections for monarch habitat.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Peter Cooney)