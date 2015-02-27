Feb 27 An environmental group sued the U.S.
government on Friday, accusing regulators of discounting the
dangers of a widely used herbicide on the declining monarch
butterfly population.
The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) filed suit
against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in U.S.
District Court in New York. The suit claimed the agency has
failed to heed warnings about the dangers to monarchs posed by
glyphosate, the key ingredient in a widely used herbicide.
Glyphosate is used in Monsanto Co's Roundup and other
herbicides.
Federal law requires EPA to ensure that pesticides it
approves will not cause "unreasonable adverse effects on the
environment, including wildlife," the lawsuit states. "However,
the agency has never considered glyphosate's impacts on
monarchs."
The NRDC and other environmental organizations have asked
the EPA to review what they say is a large body of scientific
evidence demonstrating glyphosate's "devastating" effects on
monarchs, but the EPA has not acted, the suit claims.
The EPA did not respond to a request for comment about the
lawsuit.
The orange-and-black spotted monarchs, renowned for
migrating thousands of miles (km) over many generations from
Mexico, across the United States to Canada, and then back again,
have seen their numbers fall dramatically in recent years,
according to the Center for Biological Diversity.
The lawsuit states that the monarch population was tallied
at 1 billion in 1997 and this winter was down to 56.5 million
butterflies, the second-lowest number ever measured.
The lawsuit states that a key cause of the monarch demise is
the application of glyphosate to farm fields, and the resulting
destruction of the milkweed habitat that migrating monarchs rely
on.
Glyphosate is popular around the world because of its
effectiveness in killing weeds that choke off gardens, yards and
farm fields. Its use by farmers has risen over the last 20 years
with the development of corn, soybeans and other crops
genetically engineered to tolerate being sprayed directly with
Roundup.
The suit seeks a court order forcing EPA to evaluate
glyphosate's effects on monarchs and impose measures to mitigate
harm to the butterflies.
This month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it was
helping launch a $3.2 million campaign aimed at saving the
butterfly's habitat. Last year, the Center for Biological
Diversity and other groups urged Fish and Wildlife to list the
monarch as a threatened species under the U.S. Endangered
Species Act.
