By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 28 The leaders of the three
U.S. states along the Pacific Coast and the Canadian province of
British Columbia agreed on Monday to align carbon-cutting
policies in the coastal region, which together is equivalent to
the world's fifth-largest economy.
Under the agreement aimed at aligning climate change
strategies, the U.S. states of Oregon and Washington will move
to set their first pricing on carbon emissions.
California, which has a cap-and-trade program, and British
Columbia, which has a carbon tax, will continue current carbon
pricing programs under the deal.
"We're the first generation to feel the sting of climate
change, and we are the last generation that can do something
about it," said Washington Governor Jay Inslee, who along with
the governors of California and Oregon is a Democrat.
He said recent public hearings made it clear that people in
his Pacific Northwest state want action on climate change. "They
want a limit on carbon pollution... they want action now."
The new agreement also calls for Oregon and Washington to
adopt a "low carbon fuel standard," which requires
transportation fuel producers to gradually reduce the carbon
content of their products.
Out-of-state oil and ethanol producers have waged a court
battle against the policy in California, arguing that it
discriminates against their products in favor of
California-produced fuels, which are not transported as far.
Both Oregon and Washington state governments have said in
the past they wanted to put a price on carbon but were stopped
by their legislatures. Inslee and Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber
said they would put renewed effort into passing the legislation
needed to set a price on carbon.
"Each of the governments here is already taking bold steps
on climate change; by joining forces, we will accomplish even
more," Inslee said.
The agreement does not require all of the programs to be
identical or to necessarily interact, although that is a
long-term goal. The leaders also agreed to harmonize their
medium- and long-term greenhouse gas emission targets.
British Columbia Environment Minister Mary Polak told a news
conference in San Francisco on Monday that BC's carbon tax has
been a success, boosting economic growth while making the
Canadian province carbon neutral.
"What we've learned in British Columbia is that leadership
on climate action is good for the economy," she said.
Elsewhere in the agreement, the leaders affirmed the need to
let the latest science guide their policies and cooperate with
other governments to produce an international agreement on
climate change in 2015.
They also pledged to take action to expand the use of
zero-emission vehicles, aiming for 10 percent of new vehicle
purchases by 2016, and vowed to support the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency as it begins to set greenhouse gas emission
standards for power plants.
The agreement notes that it is not legally binding and
should not create any funding expectations.
(Editing by Ken Wills)