By Ian Simpson
| WINDSOR, Va.
WINDSOR, Va. Jan 29 For years, Jimmy White woke
up worrying about road-kill.
An official with the Virginia highway system, White's
responsibilities included ensuring that thousands of deer and
other animals hit by cars were collected, a process that cost
the state some $4.1 million per year.
But roadside burial is increasingly not an option because of
underground cables, pipes and other infrastructure near
highways, while landfills charge fees and a decline in the U.S.
rendering industry has removed another disposal outlet. Dragging
the carcasses into nearby bushes or dropping them into pits can
pollute groundwater, said Jean Bonhotal, director of the Waste
Management Institute at New York's Cornell University.
Today, White rests easier thanks to a new facility in the
southeastern Virginia town of Windsor that takes some of the
10,000 to 15,000 animals, mostly whitetail deer, killed by cars
each year, piles them under sawdust and turns the remains into
landscaping material for roadsides.
"We're on the leading edge for this kind of composting,"
White, project manager for the Virginia Department of
Transportation, said in an interview at the state's newest mass
composting site, 45 miles (72 km) west of the tourist town of
Virginia Beach.
Standing amid the four concrete bins and piles of sawdust at
a highway yard that will be the last stop for thousands of
Virginia deer, White described the composting process as "really
clean and pretty much a natural thing to do."
Virginia, the No. 5 U.S. state for deer-vehicle collisions,
is among the few states where composting is a new tool for
highway officials faced with cleaning up after deer-vehicle
collisions while also reducing the load on landfills.
Particularly in the eastern United States, highway officials
have faced a growing problem in managing road-kill in recent
decades. Populations of whitetail deer have rebounded from a low
of a few hundred thousand little more than a century ago to
about 15 million today, according to the National Wildlife
Federation figures.
State Farm, the biggest U.S. auto insurer, says there were
1.2 million deer-related crashes in the 12 months ending in
mid-2013, with the average property damage $3,414.
COSTLY CARCASSES
Virginia had been spending some $4.1 million a year to
dispose of road-kill carcasses, with much of the cost going for
landfill fees, according to the state Transportation Department.
Its new $140,000 system began operating at the highway yard
in southeastern Virginia at the start of December. The program
was developed by North Carolina's Advanced Composting
Technologies for farm carcasses and tailored for Virginia.
The system calls for laying carcasses on a bed of sawdust
inside a bin. Workers cover the deer with another layer of
sawdust, and they generate heat as microbes break them down,
sped by a forced-air system.
Microbe-rich liquid is drained off and funneled into a tank,
to be sprayed onto the pile twice weekly. That helps raise its
internal temperature to more than 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66
Celsius).
Within two months, nothing remains of the deer but some
bones scattered in a rich brown compost, White said.
WHIFF OF AMMONIA
The weeks of heat kill almost all the pathogens, or
disease-causing agents. Even with about 120 deer rapidly
decaying at the site, there was no odor beyond that of humus and
a whiff of ammonia.
"Environmentally, it's the best way to dispose of the
animals," said Cornell's Bonhotal.
She said only a few states were composting road-kill,
including New Jersey and New York along its state-run Thruway.
Western states have avoided composting out of fear of spreading
chronic wasting disease, the deer equivalent of mad cow disease
and most commonly found in western mountains, Bonhotal said.
A survey of 23 states by the American Association of State
Highway and Traffic Officials found that four compost road-kill,
though mostly in scattered sites. Composting is also encouraged
by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
With composting, "a 1,200-pound (540-kg) cow will disappear
in three months, except for bones," Bonhotal said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Dan
Grebler)