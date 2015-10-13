By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 Morgan Tolley is a third
generation crab processor working on the shores of the
Chesapeake Bay, but he's worried that his industry may be under
threat as more and more young people shun the traditional
family-oriented trade.
The A.E. Phillips crab picking house Tolley manages in
Fishing Creek, Maryland, relies on crabs harvested by the
"watermen" of the Bay.
"It's passed down from generation to generation, that's how
you learn to become a waterman. Not everybody knows how to fish
a trotline or bait a crab pot," Tolley said.
As more people grow up and leave the small rural shore towns
known for crab fishing in search of job opportunities with less-
erratic pay, the industry's future is in doubt.
A shrinking workforce on the water is just one threat to the
Chesapeake Bay's iconic blue crab fisheries. The local sector
must also contend with reduced crab numbers, environmental
issues and an increasingly global agricultural market.
Blue crabs are found up and down the East Coast, from Nova
Scotia to Argentina. But the crustaceans have long been
synonymous with the Bay, the largest U.S. estuary, with a
surface area of 4,480 square miles.
The crab population crashed in the 1990s and early 2000s,
forcing some companies to begin importing crab meat from Asia.
Matthew Ogburn, an ecologist with the Smithsonian
Environmental Research Center's Fish and Invertebrate Ecology
Lab, said researchers found that over-harvesting of crabs may
have led to the declines.
Regulators have tried to correct this by limiting the
harvest of female crabs. Most of the restrictions were put in
place in 2008. Since they mate only once and migrate to the
mouth of the Bay to reproduce, females captured by fishermen
often have not yet produced offspring.
Crabs that are harvested must meet a certain shell width.
The minimum size requirements vary based on sex of the crab, the
season and other criteria.
"Protections of females are really important, but they can't
guarantee a high catch," Ogburn said, noting that other factors
like weather patterns and pollution also play a role.
In 2014, watermen harvested 35 million pounds of crabs from
the Chesapeake, the lowest level recorded in 25 years and down
from highs of nearly 120 million pounds in the mid-1990s,
according to the Chesapeake Bay Stock Assessment Committee.
While crab populations have changed, the workforce that
processes crab meat in picking houses has also been transformed
as companies become more reliant on immigrant labor.
The Phillips crab picking house, which supplies the locally
famous Phillips Seafood Restaurants, now hires mainly Mexican
employees through the U.S. H2B visa program for seasonal guest
workers.
Local workers do not want the tough manual jobs in picking
houses anymore, Tolley said, noting that the crab processing
industry has had a difficult time securing the limited amount of
guest worker visas issued by the federal government.
Lawsuits challenging the government's management of H2B
visas have recently disrupted the program, with a court ruling
briefly forcing authorities to stop processing applications in
March.
Labor Department statistics show that seafood companies in
Maryland eventually received visas for at least 420 seasonal
workers this year.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Ernst; Editing by Kevin
Drawbaugh and Dan Grebler)