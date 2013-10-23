WASHINGTON Oct 23 Greenhouse gas emissions from
U.S. power plants fell 10 percent in 2012 from 2010 as more
facilities switched to cleaner-burning natural gas from coal and
electricity generation also fell, the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency said on Wednesday.
The environmental regulator published its third national
greenhouse gas inventory, which collects emissions data from
over 8,000 of the biggest industrial emitters in the United
States on a website that is accessible to the general public.
Of the thousands of facilities that reported emissions,
fossil fuel power plants was the largest source of greenhouse
gas emissions. Just under 1,600 facilities emitted over 2
billion tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2012 - roughly 40 percent of
U.S. carbon emissions.
The fleet of exiting power plants will be the main target of
President Barack Obama's climate action plan, which requires the
EPA to propose a rule to regulate their emissions by June 2014.
The EPA on Wednesday kicked off an 11-city listening session
tour to solicit feedback from states that will need to implement
plans to reduce power plant emissions.
The reporting rule was one of the first regulations
targeting greenhouse gas emissions implemented by the EPA.
Wednesday's data showed that the top 10 greenhouse gas
emitters were all in the power sector. The most polluting plant,
located in Georgia, emitted 21.8 million tonnes of carbon
dioxide equivalent in 2012.
The other heaviest polluting plants on the list were located
in coal-heavy states like Alabama, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania,
Texas, Arizona, Michigan and Kentucky.
Earlier this week, the Energy Information Administration,
part of the Department of Energy, said that U.S. energy related
carbon dioxide emissions fell to their lowest level since 1994.
But the EIA also showed that emissions are likely to rise in
2013 because of a rise in natural gas prices, which is
expected to push some utilities to shift back to burning
carbon-intensive coal.
